Politics Barack Obama Makes Subtle Jab at Donald Trump as He's Asked About Stephen Colbert Running for President: 'The Bar Has Changed' Source: @LateshowWithStephenColbert/Youtube Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Donald Trump, saying the 'bar has changed' under his presidency. Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama joked that "the bar has changed" for the presidency when Colbert asked how "dumb" it would be for him to run. Obama doubled down on the jab, stating he has "great confidence" that the comedian could perform significantly better than "some folks that we've seen," in an obvious nod to President Donald Trump. The exchange took place at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago during the final weeks of Colbert’s show, which is scheduled to end on May 21. “I’m looking for a new gig soon. And a lot of people tell me I should run for president,” Colbert said.

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Source: @LateshowWithStephenColbert/Youtube Barack Obama sat down with Stephen Colbert for a new interview.

After Obama remarked that "the bar has changed," Colbert quipped that the qualifying bar is "at times subterranean," so he wouldn't have to "limbo so low.” “Well, you certainly have the look,” the 44th POTUS replied. “You have the hair.” Colbert added, “For the record, I think it’s a stupid idea. How dumb do you think it is for people to say that I should run for president?” “The bar has changed,” the former president snarkily laughed.

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Source: @LateshowWithStephenColbert/Youtube Barack Obama suggested the TV star run for president.

“That is true,” Colbert joked back. “At times, subterranean. So, I don’t have to limbo so low!” “Let me put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen,” the former president doubled down. “Is that an endorsement?” Colbert asked. “It was not,” Obama deadpanned. While not naming Trump directly, Obama warned against the "politicization of the criminal justice system." He emphasized that the Attorney General should be "the people's lawyer, not the president's consigliere.”

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Source: MEGA Barack Obama subtly dissed the president.

Obama suggested that a good policy would be for presidents to avoid "side hustles" involving foreign entities, a thinly veiled reference to Trump’s business interests. He criticized the politicization of the military and suggested that certain long-standing presidential norms may now need to be codified into law to protect them from future abuse. Moving to lighter topics, Obama clarified past comments about extraterrestrial life, joking that he hopes they are out there so he can "represent Earth" if they ever arrive.

Source: @LateshowWithStephenColbert/Youtube The former POTUS makes it a point to avoid using Trump’s name during his criticism.