Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Selling 'Downright Embarrassing' NFT Trading Cards After 'Begging' for Campaign Donations
Donald Trump is making extra cash by selling NFT collectibles — but critics on social media were less than impressed.
The former POTUS, 78, took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, August 27, to share an ad for the next series of his Trump Digital Trading Cards.
"Back by popular demand ... The America First Collection, is available RIGHT NOW, and I think you’ll love it!" he captioned the video. "For some, there’ll be an Invite to a Gala Dinner at my beautiful private Club in Jupiter, Florida. Don’t wait, have fun - The Cards will go FAST!"
Collections have included digital cards featuring Trump wearing a superhero suit, riding a motorcycle and even wielding a bolt of lightning.
According to the website, the cards start at $99, but if a supporter buys five cards, they qualify for the gold package which includes a pair of of Trump Gold Low Top Sneakers.
If they buy 15 NFT trading cards, the buyer will receive a pair of platinum, limited-edition sneakers that say "Stand With Trump" on them, as well as a physical trading card and a small piece of the suit the 78-year-old wore at the June 27 debate against President Joe Biden.
Trump critics rushed to social media to poke fun at the former president for the odd business venture.
One X user penned, "So Trump supporters say they can’t afford groceries but they can buy a $100 set of Trump trading cards?" and another said, "$1,485 to get a physical card that will go in a junk drawer somewhere, to be cleaned out by your grandkids when you go to the old folks' home ... What a legacy."
Other users called the sale "downright embarrassing" and "super weird."
Another person replied, "He has ZERO self awareness. It is stunning!"
This comes after Trump was criticized for asking supporters to fund his campaign, despite his reported status as a billionaire and his claims they were already "leading with about everything," including "money."
"Whatever you can do to help us out with the fundraising, that would be great," he said in a recent Truth Social video. "Whatever it is, but only if you have it. If you don't have it, don't stretch. Just relax. Because we're doing really well."
One critic sarcastically responded, "Yeah he doesn’t need any money but he thought he’d beg anyway." Another claimed the campaign has "always been a scam and a grift."