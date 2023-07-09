Joe Biden Accused of 'Scarring' 4-Year-Old Estranged Granddaughter After Refusing to Acknowledge Her
Joe Biden may not be the grandfather he claims to be!
In a recent column titled "It's Seven Grandkids, Mr. President," author Maureen Dowd condemns the President for refusing to acknowledge the existence of his 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, who is the child of Hunter Biden and former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts.
"Joe Biden's mantra has always been that 'the absolute most important thing is your family.' It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade," Dowd penned in the op-ed.
"Callously scarring Navy's life, just as it gets started, undercuts that," she claimed.
The President has previously publicly ignored his seventh grandkid, saying, "I have six grandchildren, and I'm crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke."
According to the New York Times, Biden aides have even been told in "strategy meetings" that the commander-in-chief only has six grandchildren.
In the article, Dowd also admitted her sister, Peggy Dowd, has written a letter condemning the Democratic politician's actions.
"I watched as you told the nation that you had six grandchildren and you loved each one of them. I believe that," Peggy wrote.
"What I cannot believe and what I find unconscionable is that you refuse to admit or accept the fact that there is a beautiful little 4-year-old girl living in Arkansas by the name of Navy Joan who is your seventh grandchild," she added.
"She has the Biden blood running through her veins, and all she is going to have as a reminder of this are some of Hunter's original paintings; sounds like a lousy trade-off, if you ask me," Peggy said.
Just last month, the child support case between Hunter and Lunden was settled.
The son of the high-profile politician previously claimed that he never remembered meeting his baby mama despite her allegedly being listed on his consulting firm's payroll.
After a paternity test confirmed Hunter as the father, he agreed to pay $20,000 in child support, but the recent settlement stated that the first son would pay $5,000 a month and the daughter would not go by the name Biden.
