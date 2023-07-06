President Joe Biden Shamed After White House Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Question About Seventh Grandchild
The White House is refusing to answer any questions about Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts, resulting in President Joe Biden getting shamed for his actions.
On Wednesday, July 5, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about a New York Times story that focused on the tot.
"There was a story in The New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?" Wall Street Journal’s Catherine Lucey asked.
However, Jean-Pierre didn't give any details.
"I don't have anything to share from here," Jean-Pierre snapped back.
After the situation, people were angered over how the president should answer going forward.
"The Bidens hung a Christmas stocking with the dog’s name on it, and the President won’t acknowledge his own granddaughter," one person wrote, while another joked, "You can just feel the empathy and decency oozing."
A third user stated, "Karine Jean Pierre will not comment on whether or not President Joe Biden acknowledges the existence of is own granddaughter. That tells you everything you need to know about this man."
As OK! previously reported, the politician came under fire after a report surfaced where he asked his staffers to say he only had six grandchildren instead of seven.
Joe, 80, "has not yet met or publicly mentioned his other grandchild," the report read.
"His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her," the report continued, further noting that "[A]ides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren."
Hunter and the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, were previously in a heated court battle, as she wanted to change her daughter's last name to Biden since it is synonymous with someone who is "well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."
But Hunter, who has no contact with the child, believes the surname would only cause her more problems as she grows up.
On Thursday, June 29, Roberts agreed to withdraw her request, and the two settled the suit.