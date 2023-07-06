OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

President Joe Biden Shamed After White House Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Question About Seventh Grandchild

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 6 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The White House is refusing to answer any questions about Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts, resulting in President Joe Biden getting shamed for his actions.

On Wednesday, July 5, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about a New York Times story that focused on the tot.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was a story in The New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?" Wall Street Journal’s Catherine Lucey asked.

However, Jean-Pierre didn't give any details.

"I don't have anything to share from here," Jean-Pierre snapped back.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

After the situation, people were angered over how the president should answer going forward.

"The Bidens hung a Christmas stocking with the dog’s name on it, and the President won’t acknowledge his own granddaughter," one person wrote, while another joked, "You can just feel the empathy and decency oozing."

A third user stated, "Karine Jean Pierre will not comment on whether or not President Joe Biden acknowledges the existence of is own granddaughter. That tells you everything you need to know about this man."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the politician came under fire after a report surfaced where he asked his staffers to say he only had six grandchildren instead of seven.

Joe, 80, "has not yet met or publicly mentioned his other grandchild," the report read.

"His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her," the report continued, further noting that "[A]ides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Hunter and the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, were previously in a heated court battle, as she wanted to change her daughter's last name to Biden since it is synonymous with someone who is "well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."

But Hunter, who has no contact with the child, believes the surname would only cause her more problems as she grows up.

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

On Thursday, June 29, Roberts agreed to withdraw her request, and the two settled the suit.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.