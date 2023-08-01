President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Deadlocked in Hypothetical 2024 Election Poll
Will the 2024 president election be a rematch of 2020?
In a new hypothetical poll by The New York Times and Siena College, President Joe Biden and Donald Trump came out on top in a tie, each receiving 43 percent of the votes.
The poll was conducted from July 23 to 27, with 1,329 registered voters participating.
When it came to Democratic nominations, 64 percent said they would vote for the POTUS, 80, in the primary — though about half said they wished their political party had other suitable candidates. Among those who wanted a fresh face, 39 percent confessed it was Biden's age that concerned them.
Meanwhile, Trump is holding a strong lead over rival Ron DeSantis, who in the Republican primary, racked up only 17 percent of votes, while Trump had 54 percent.
Other Republican hopefuls such as Chris Christie and Nikki Haley only had 2 percent each.
Christie and DeSantis were allies of Trump during his tenure in the White House, which is why the father-of-five feels betrayed they're running against him.
In March, the former host of The Apprentice was asked if he regrets endorsing DeSantis, 44, for Governor of Florida, to which he admitted, "Yeah maybe. This guy was dead. He was dead as a doornail. … I might say that."
Trump has claimed his vocal support for DeSantis is what got him elected. "I said, ‘You are so dead right now ... no endorsement is going to save you. George Washington won’t save you,’" Trump recalled telling him. "He said, ‘I’m telling you, if you endorse me, I have a chance.’”
"Remember this: If it weren’t for me, Ron DeSanctimonious would right now be working probably at a law firm, or maybe a Pizza Hut, I don’t know," he added.
When the father-of-three was asked if he would consider taking the VP position if Trump wins the primary, he replied, "I don’t think so. I’m not a number two guy." He also reasoned that the gig comes with no real "authority."
The New York Times published the poll on Tuesday, August 1.