Donald Trump Plans to 'Free' the January 6 Insurrectionists If Elected, Claims They Were 'Wrongfully Imprisoned'

According to political analysts, it is widely speculated that a Trump re-election would shield him from accountability for his attempts to subvert the 2020 election results.

On August 1, 2023, Trump was indicted for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

If found guilty, he could face 20 years for each obstruction charge and 10 years for conspiracy against rights. The maximum sentence for conspiracy to defraud is five years.

