Donald Trump Plans to 'Free' the January 6 Insurrectionists If Elected, Claims They Were 'Wrongfully Imprisoned'
In a recent statement posted on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump outlined his priorities for his early days in office should he win a second term, focusing notably on the individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
According to Trump, his initial actions as president would revolve around "Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!"
This declaration underscores his intention to address the legal repercussions faced by those who participated in the Capitol riot on his behalf.
Trump's persistent advocacy for the individuals involved in the attack is evident in his past remarks as well. In 2022, he hinted at granting "full pardons with an apology to many," expressing support for those he deemed as "incredible."
He also criticized the handling of the January 6 cases by judges and prosecutors, labeling them as "sick" and "coldhearted."
The former president's choice of words, particularly referring to the convicted individuals as "hostages," has sparked criticism from legal authorities.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth condemned the attempt to justify criminal actions related to the riot, highlighting the prevalence of misinformation surrounding the events of January 6.
The Department of Justice has reported significant figures related to the Capitol riot aftermath, with nearly 1,300 arrests made and approximately 750 individuals sentenced, with a majority receiving prison sentences.
According to political analysts, it is widely speculated that a Trump re-election would shield him from accountability for his attempts to subvert the 2020 election results.
On August 1, 2023, Trump was indicted for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
If found guilty, he could face 20 years for each obstruction charge and 10 years for conspiracy against rights. The maximum sentence for conspiracy to defraud is five years.
Trump currently faces three other indictments in New York, Georgia and Florida.
In Fulton County, the controversial businessman and 18 others — including former lawyer Rudy Giuliani — were indicted on Monday, August 14, for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump's charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.