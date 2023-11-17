OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims Secret Service Stopped Him From Going to the Capitol on January 6th in Surfaced Audio Clip

donald trump secret service stopped him going capitol january pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump admitted that he would have gone to the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, if he hadn't been stopped by Secret Service in a newly surfaced audio clip released by CNN.

Jonathan Karl, whose book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party hit shelves earlier this week, spoke with the embattled ex-president on March 18, 2021, about the Capitol riots.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump secret service stopped him going capitol january
Source: mega

Donald Trump told Jonathan Karl he wanted to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"If you look at the real size of that crowd, it was never reported correctly. There were— it’s the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken in front of by far. By far," Trump told Karl in the recording.

When Karl asked for confirmation that Trump told someone that he would be going to the Capitol, the 77-year-old replied, "I was going to and then Secret Service said you can’t, and then by the time— I would have, and then when I get back, I saw— I wanted to go back."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump secret service stopped him going capitol january
Source: mega

Trump claimed Secret Service wouldn't allow him to go.

"I was thinking about going back during the problem to stop the problem, doing it myself," Trump continued. "Secret Service didn’t like that idea too much."

"And I could have done that, and you know what? I would have been very well received," he added. "Don’t forget, the people that went to Washington that day, in my opinion, they went because they thought the election was rigged. That’s why they went."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted in August on four felony counts for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots.

His charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The trial is set to begin on Monday, March 4, one day before the Presidential Primary Election.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump secret service stopped him going capitol january
Source: mega

Trump has been indicted four times this year and faces a total of 91 felony counts.

Trump was also indicted for a fourth time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He was charged alongside 18 co-defendants including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

His charges were racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Trump currently faces a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.

He's pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.