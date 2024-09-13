Barbra Streisand's Troubled Stepson Jess Brolin Looks Worse for Wear in Rare Sighting as Source Claims He Lives in a Motel: Photos
Barbra Streisand's stepson Jess Brolin was looking worse for wear when a photographer caught him out in Ojai, Calif., on September 5.
James Brolin's son was seen waiting for a bus outside the Topa Vista Hotel, where a report claimed he currently lives.
According to a source, Jess — who reportedly weighs over 350 pounds — has been bunking at the motel "for a few months and will be there for a few months more."
It appears the famous offspring, 52, isn't in contact with his family, whom he hasn't had a great relationship with over the years.
In 2011, Jess was allegedly living in his truck and then on the street as the money from his late mom Jane Agee's trust fund ran out. When upsetting photos of him looking through the trash were published, a rep for Streisand and her family stated, "We have offered help and support, and continue to do so. We love him very much and want only the best for him."
While Jess has never been as public as some of his relatives, he did come out to celebrate when his dad, 84, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.
For several years, Josh Brolin's brother joined the family business by working in production in Hollywood on the 2001 TV show Black Scorpion, but he hasn't been in showbiz since then.
In a past interview, James, 84, discussed how his own parents were divided on his acting aspirations.
"My mother was fine with the entertainment world but my father, an aeronautical engineer, said I'd be better off getting a masters in business or law. I didn't listen," the Life in Pieces alum spilled. "I started out wanting to be a filmmaker, with no idea of being an actor. I always thought movies were glamorous, then I went and saw what it was like on set. I thought, this is for me."
In that same chat, the Emmy winner discussed fatherhood as he raised Josh and Jess with their mom Jane — who died in 1995 — and daughter Molly with ex-wife Jan Smithers.
"I was fair to everyone, but when you're away a lot it's hard to regard yourself as a great father," he confessed. "My son [Josh] is the best father I've ever known — I've learned lessons from him but it's too late for me."
Josh went on to marry the "Guilty" singer, 82, in 1998.