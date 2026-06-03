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Barron Trump's cushy upbringing included his own dedicated floor in the family's penthouse at Trump Tower, and he continued to live at home in the building during his freshman year at New York University. Rather than moving into typical student dorms, Barron, 20, commuted to the NYU Stern School of Business from his family's multi-story Midtown skyscraper. According to excerpts from Jill Biden's memoir, View From the East Wing, John Bessler — husband of Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar — had asked about Melania Trump's son while escorting both first ladies to Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump had his own 'floor in Trump Tower' while attending NYU's main campus.

During the car ride, which Jill admitted was "arguably one of the trickiest assignments" for John amid tensions between the two women, Melania explained Barron was a student at NYU's main campus and had his own "floor in Trump Tower." Because his father won the presidency again and took office in January 2025, Barron's routine required extreme security. He was driven roughly 50 blocks from Trump Tower to a private garage near campus in armored SUVs. Secret Service agents guarded him constantly, even blending in by wearing casual student attire on campus. While Barron has historically occupied his own living quarters within the 11,000-square-foot triplex, he made headlines in late 2025 when an entire separate floor of Trump Tower had to be completely locked down.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump is fiercely protective of her only son.

Secret Service protocols required the full-floor closure to ensure he could host a private date safely. Barron has since transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C., campus and moved into the White House to continue his sophomore year under strict security measures. Barron recently celebrated his 20th birthday in March and has expanded into the beverage industry by co-founding "Sollos Yerba Mate," a Florida-based yerba mate energy drink.

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Barron Trump Was Dragged Into U.K. Court Case

Source: MEGA Barron Trump has become quite a subject of interest during his dad's second term in office.

Additionally, he bizarrely serves as a key witness in a U.K. court case after successfully calling London emergency services to report a violent assault he witnessed via a FaceTime call. Details emerged from a London court revealing that Barron placed an urgent call to the U.K.'s 999 emergency line from the U.S. just before his father's second inauguration. While on a late-night FaceTime call with a close female friend living in London, Barron allegedly witnessed a 22-year-old Russian national assaulting her. He immediately spent several minutes reaching British emergency operators to report the emergency.

Donald Trump Called Barron 'Melania's Child'

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is the only son Donald Trump shares with his wife, Melania.