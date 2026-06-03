Barron Trump Had His Own 'Floor in Trump Tower' While Attending NYU's Main Campus
June 3 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Barron Trump's cushy upbringing included his own dedicated floor in the family's penthouse at Trump Tower, and he continued to live at home in the building during his freshman year at New York University.
Rather than moving into typical student dorms, Barron, 20, commuted to the NYU Stern School of Business from his family's multi-story Midtown skyscraper.
According to excerpts from Jill Biden's memoir, View From the East Wing, John Bessler — husband of Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar — had asked about Melania Trump's son while escorting both first ladies to Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025
During the car ride, which Jill admitted was "arguably one of the trickiest assignments" for John amid tensions between the two women, Melania explained Barron was a student at NYU's main campus and had his own "floor in Trump Tower."
Because his father won the presidency again and took office in January 2025, Barron's routine required extreme security.
He was driven roughly 50 blocks from Trump Tower to a private garage near campus in armored SUVs.
Secret Service agents guarded him constantly, even blending in by wearing casual student attire on campus.
While Barron has historically occupied his own living quarters within the 11,000-square-foot triplex, he made headlines in late 2025 when an entire separate floor of Trump Tower had to be completely locked down.
Secret Service protocols required the full-floor closure to ensure he could host a private date safely.
Barron has since transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C., campus and moved into the White House to continue his sophomore year under strict security measures.
Barron recently celebrated his 20th birthday in March and has expanded into the beverage industry by co-founding "Sollos Yerba Mate," a Florida-based yerba mate energy drink.
- Melania Trump Refuses to Let Son Barron, 18, Live in a Dorm at NYU as She Wants to Be 'Around Him as Much as Possible': Source
- 'Popular' Barron Trump, 18, Is a 'Ladies Man' at New York University: Source
- What Is Barron Trump Studying at NYU? Inside His College Life After His Transfer to the D.C. Campus
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Barron Trump Was Dragged Into U.K. Court Case
Additionally, he bizarrely serves as a key witness in a U.K. court case after successfully calling London emergency services to report a violent assault he witnessed via a FaceTime call.
Details emerged from a London court revealing that Barron placed an urgent call to the U.K.'s 999 emergency line from the U.S. just before his father's second inauguration.
While on a late-night FaceTime call with a close female friend living in London, Barron allegedly witnessed a 22-year-old Russian national assaulting her. He immediately spent several minutes reaching British emergency operators to report the emergency.
Donald Trump Called Barron 'Melania's Child'
Barron's emergency phone transcript and follow-up emails served as crucial evidence for U.K. prosecutors. The victim testified that his swift actions saved her life, and the attacker was officially convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.
Insider reports indicate that Melania remains fiercely protective of Barron's privacy. Sources also point to a long-standing emotional distance between Barron and his older half-siblings.
In May 2026 media interviews, Barron's dad, who often refers to his youngest son as "Melania's child," responded with "well, maybe" when asked if Barron would ever officially enter politics, noting that his youngest son is a "popular guy.”