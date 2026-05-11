Politics Donald Trump Refuses to Answer Question About Son Barron's Political Potential Amid Melania's Fierce Protection of Her Only Child: Watch Source: mega 'I have good kids, I have very good kids,' the president told Sharyl Attkisson. Allie Fasanella May 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump offered a vague response when asked whether his youngest son might follow in his footsteps one day. In an interview with Full Measure host Sharyl Attkisson, shared online Sunday, May 10, the president was asked: “Do you see your son Barron [Trump] going into politics someday?” Donald, 79, replied, “Well, maybe, he’s certainly a popular guy, But I have a lot of members of my family that are very popular, you know?”

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Will Barron Trump follow in his father’s footsteps? Watch the interview tomorrow on Full Measure: https://t.co/1zR7xf8Vn9 pic.twitter.com/kgINPLcgcW — Full Measure News (@FullMeasureNews) May 9, 2026 Source: @FullMeasureNews/x Donald Trump called his youngest a 'popular guy.'

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'Little Boy'

Source: mega Melania Trump is very protective of her son.

The Republican leader refused to fully answer the question, adding, “I have good kids, I have very good kids." Donald raised eyebrows just days earlier when he referred to the 20-year-old as a "little boy," and declared his wife, Melania Trump, "takes great care of him." The first lady is notably said to be fiercely protective of her only son, who she described as needing her "nonstop" during an appearance on Mornings With Maria earlier this year.

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Barron Trump Gives His Father Political Advice

Source: mega It's unclear if the 20-year-old business student has political aspirations.

In another interview, Melania, 56, also revealed Barron has become more interested in politics and even played a role in the pre-2024 presidential election. "He's an incredible young man. He understands. Now, he's involved,” she said on Fox News’ roundtable show The Five in January. "He knows what's going on in the world." “He talks with his dad. He talks with me. He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, whom he needs to talk to, including all of these YouTubers and podcasts. So, he was really a smart mind behind it,” she explained.

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'He Does Like Politics'

Source: mega Barron Trump has shown an interest in politics, according to his parents.

The president previously told an outlet ahead of his White House return that he starting taking political advice from his youngest. "He’s a smart one … he’s a great guy," Donald said during an interview in May 2024. "He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'” Barron is currently studying business at New York University’s Washington, D.C., campus. He's expected to graduate in 2028.

Barron Trump Is a 'Carbon Copy' of His Father

Source: mega Barron raised a reported $1 million to help launch SOLLOS Yerba Mate drinks.