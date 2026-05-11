Donald Trump Refuses to Answer Question About Son Barron's Political Potential Amid Melania's Fierce Protection of Her Only Child: Watch
May 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump offered a vague response when asked whether his youngest son might follow in his footsteps one day.
In an interview with Full Measure host Sharyl Attkisson, shared online Sunday, May 10, the president was asked: “Do you see your son Barron [Trump] going into politics someday?”
Donald, 79, replied, “Well, maybe, he’s certainly a popular guy, But I have a lot of members of my family that are very popular, you know?”
'Little Boy'
The Republican leader refused to fully answer the question, adding, “I have good kids, I have very good kids."
Donald raised eyebrows just days earlier when he referred to the 20-year-old as a "little boy," and declared his wife, Melania Trump, "takes great care of him."
The first lady is notably said to be fiercely protective of her only son, who she described as needing her "nonstop" during an appearance on Mornings With Maria earlier this year.
Barron Trump Gives His Father Political Advice
In another interview, Melania, 56, also revealed Barron has become more interested in politics and even played a role in the pre-2024 presidential election.
"He's an incredible young man. He understands. Now, he's involved,” she said on Fox News’ roundtable show The Five in January. "He knows what's going on in the world."
“He talks with his dad. He talks with me. He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, whom he needs to talk to, including all of these YouTubers and podcasts. So, he was really a smart mind behind it,” she explained.
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'He Does Like Politics'
The president previously told an outlet ahead of his White House return that he starting taking political advice from his youngest.
"He’s a smart one … he’s a great guy," Donald said during an interview in May 2024. "He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'”
Barron is currently studying business at New York University’s Washington, D.C., campus. He's expected to graduate in 2028.
Barron Trump Is a 'Carbon Copy' of His Father
Meanwhile, sources close to the Trump family have described Barron as a "carbon copy of his father."
“Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur,” an insider told People. “He is smart, focused and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age.”
The NYU student notably became a co-founder and director of Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., a lifestyle beverage company that reportedly raised $1 million in private funding.