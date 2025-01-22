Barron Trump, 18, Secretly 'Beyond His Years' and 'Down-to-Earth,' According to His Tailor

The entrepreneur continued to praise Barron, telling the outlet, "He’s hilarious. But as I said, he’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own."

Barron, Donald’s only child with his current wife, Melania Trump, met Nathan through social media influencer and close friend Justin Waller. Justin bonded with the Trump son over their love of custom suits during his time at Mar-a-Lago.

"Justin said he wanted to introduce me to Barron," Nathan recalled. "Literally a week later, I was on a flight down to Mar-a-Lago."

The tailor said Barron gave him the grand tour of the Palm Beach resort.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him over the last one or two years," Nathan told the fashion outlet. "I recognize that Barron Trump could be choosing from tailors all over the world, and he chose me and Pearce Bespoke. I’m super-grateful and super-proud of that."