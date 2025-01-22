Barron Trump, 18, Secretly 'Beyond His Years' and 'Down-to-Earth,' According to His Tailor
President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, wore an outfit from Pearce Bespoke's collection of suits ahead of the inauguration, and the head of the brand, Nathan Pearce, revealed a secret side of the president's kid that's been kept from the public eye.
In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the fashion icon said Barron is "very fascinating to talk to."
According to Nathan, Barron is a "multifaceted individual" with a remarkable personality, describing the freshman college student as "intelligent" and "super-bright."
Nathan emphasized, "He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He can talk to star businessmen all day because he's witty, smart, and has a dry sense of humor."
"You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be and hospitable," the fashion designer continued.
The entrepreneur continued to praise Barron, telling the outlet, "He’s hilarious. But as I said, he’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own."
Barron, Donald’s only child with his current wife, Melania Trump, met Nathan through social media influencer and close friend Justin Waller. Justin bonded with the Trump son over their love of custom suits during his time at Mar-a-Lago.
"Justin said he wanted to introduce me to Barron," Nathan recalled. "Literally a week later, I was on a flight down to Mar-a-Lago."
The tailor said Barron gave him the grand tour of the Palm Beach resort.
"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him over the last one or two years," Nathan told the fashion outlet. "I recognize that Barron Trump could be choosing from tailors all over the world, and he chose me and Pearce Bespoke. I’m super-grateful and super-proud of that."
During his father's inauguration on Monday, January 20, Barron sported a tailored navy blue suit paired with a black wool coat. His outfit was tied together with an American flag pin adorning his lapel.
As OK! previously reported, Barron will have a room at the White House to "come and visit" when he wants to as he continues to attend New York University for school.
"Whatever he would like to do," Melania said during an interview with Fox News that aired on Fox & Friends on January 13. "I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly."
"I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be," she added.