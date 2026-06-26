or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Barron Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Creepy' Barron Trump Trolled for Lurking in the 'Shadows' of Niece Kai's Vlog in Rare Social Media Appearance: Watch

Barron Trump ,Kai Trump.
Source: MEGA

The notoriously elusive Barron Trump made an unintentional, very brief cameo in his niece's video tour of the White House.

June 26 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump made a rare, blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in a recent YouTube vlog filmed by his 19-year-old niece, Kai Trump.

The family had gathered at the White House ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 event, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday celebration.

As Kai was filming for her YouTube channel, she first approached her aunt Tiffany Trump, saying, "Guys, we're here with Tiffany right now. We're about to walk out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Made a Rare Social Media Appearance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Barron Trump ,Kai Trump.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was seen in the background of Kai Trump's recent vlog.

The 20-year-old New York University student briefly appeared in the background behind Tiffany.

Keeping to his notoriously private nature, Barron glanced around the room and seemed uninterested in participating in the social media content, sparking observers to say he snubbed his niece.

Unlike Barron, Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, leaned into the camera, flashed a peace sign and joked, "What's up, chat? What's up, chat?"

Article continues below advertisement

Watch Kai Trump's Vlog

Source: @kaitrump/youtube

Kai Trump filmed a vlog while at the White House for the UFC Freedom 250 event.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Kai Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump also shot footage of Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos.

Kai revealed the family nickname for Michael — who was just inexplicably with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a high-level meeting in the UAE — during the clip, calling out, "Sherlock Holmes is here."

Despite lasting only a second, 6-foot-9 Barron's towering presence in the background became a focal point on social media.

“Kid is creepy, just like his dad. Something is very off with him,” said one commenter.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Calls Barron Trump 'Creepy'

Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Viewers dubbed Barron Trump creepy for appearing to 'never smile.'

“Like Lurch coming out of the shadows,” quipped another, comparing Barron to the imposing Addams Family character.

“There is something very off-putting about a person who NEVER smiles,” noted another.

Barron and his niece have a unique dynamic shaped by their close age (Barron is 20 and Kai is 19). While they played together as children, sources described their current bond as distant or private, though they maintain mutual respect.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's a Great Guy'

Barron Trump,Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump said Barron Trump is private but a 'great guy.'

During Donald's first term in the White House, they frequently hung out together, playing soccer and hide-and-seek on the White House lawn. Kai has affectionately referred to him as "Uncle B."

Reports indicated that Barron and his half-siblings have largely grown up separately, which contributes to their distance.

The University of Miami freshman riffed on her elusive uncle during an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, saying, "He's a great guy. I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand."

She added that Barron is focused on college and simply "living his life."

Mother Melania Trump has always heavily shielded Barron from the media circus. Family insiders noted his privacy is "non-negotiable." Melania has historically enforced strict "no camera, no leak" rules at family properties like Mar-a-Lago and recently reiterated that his public avoidance is rooted heavily in safety concerns.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.