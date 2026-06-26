NEWS 'Creepy' Barron Trump Trolled for Lurking in the 'Shadows' of Niece Kai's Vlog in Rare Social Media Appearance: Watch Source: MEGA The notoriously elusive Barron Trump made an unintentional, very brief cameo in his niece's video tour of the White House. Lesley Abravanel June 26 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Barron Trump Made a Rare Social Media Appearance

Source: MEGA Barron Trump was seen in the background of Kai Trump's recent vlog.

The 20-year-old New York University student briefly appeared in the background behind Tiffany. Keeping to his notoriously private nature, Barron glanced around the room and seemed uninterested in participating in the social media content, sparking observers to say he snubbed his niece. Unlike Barron, Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, leaned into the camera, flashed a peace sign and joked, "What's up, chat? What's up, chat?"

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Watch Kai Trump's Vlog

Source: @kaitrump/youtube Kai Trump filmed a vlog while at the White House for the UFC Freedom 250 event.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump also shot footage of Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos.

Kai revealed the family nickname for Michael — who was just inexplicably with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a high-level meeting in the UAE — during the clip, calling out, "Sherlock Holmes is here." Despite lasting only a second, 6-foot-9 Barron's towering presence in the background became a focal point on social media. “Kid is creepy, just like his dad. Something is very off with him,” said one commenter.

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Social Media Calls Barron Trump 'Creepy'

Source: MEGA Viewers dubbed Barron Trump creepy for appearing to 'never smile.'

“Like Lurch coming out of the shadows,” quipped another, comparing Barron to the imposing Addams Family character. “There is something very off-putting about a person who NEVER smiles,” noted another. Barron and his niece have a unique dynamic shaped by their close age (Barron is 20 and Kai is 19). While they played together as children, sources described their current bond as distant or private, though they maintain mutual respect.

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'He's a Great Guy'

Source: MEGA Kai Trump said Barron Trump is private but a 'great guy.'