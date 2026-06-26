'Creepy' Barron Trump Trolled for Lurking in the 'Shadows' of Niece Kai's Vlog in Rare Social Media Appearance: Watch
June 26 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Barron Trump made a rare, blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in a recent YouTube vlog filmed by his 19-year-old niece, Kai Trump.
The family had gathered at the White House ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 event, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday celebration.
As Kai was filming for her YouTube channel, she first approached her aunt Tiffany Trump, saying, "Guys, we're here with Tiffany right now. We're about to walk out.”
Barron Trump Made a Rare Social Media Appearance
The 20-year-old New York University student briefly appeared in the background behind Tiffany.
Keeping to his notoriously private nature, Barron glanced around the room and seemed uninterested in participating in the social media content, sparking observers to say he snubbed his niece.
Unlike Barron, Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, leaned into the camera, flashed a peace sign and joked, "What's up, chat? What's up, chat?"
Watch Kai Trump's Vlog
- Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Spotted for the First Time in Months at UFC Event
- Barron Trump's Voice Heard for the First Time Since Viral 2012 'Suitcase' Clip in New Behind-the-Scenes Video at Mar-a-Lago
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Reveals What Her Uncle Barron Trump Whispered to Joe Biden at President's Inauguration
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kai revealed the family nickname for Michael — who was just inexplicably with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a high-level meeting in the UAE — during the clip, calling out, "Sherlock Holmes is here."
Despite lasting only a second, 6-foot-9 Barron's towering presence in the background became a focal point on social media.
“Kid is creepy, just like his dad. Something is very off with him,” said one commenter.
Social Media Calls Barron Trump 'Creepy'
“Like Lurch coming out of the shadows,” quipped another, comparing Barron to the imposing Addams Family character.
“There is something very off-putting about a person who NEVER smiles,” noted another.
Barron and his niece have a unique dynamic shaped by their close age (Barron is 20 and Kai is 19). While they played together as children, sources described their current bond as distant or private, though they maintain mutual respect.
'He's a Great Guy'
During Donald's first term in the White House, they frequently hung out together, playing soccer and hide-and-seek on the White House lawn. Kai has affectionately referred to him as "Uncle B."
Reports indicated that Barron and his half-siblings have largely grown up separately, which contributes to their distance.
The University of Miami freshman riffed on her elusive uncle during an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, saying, "He's a great guy. I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand."
She added that Barron is focused on college and simply "living his life."
Mother Melania Trump has always heavily shielded Barron from the media circus. Family insiders noted his privacy is "non-negotiable." Melania has historically enforced strict "no camera, no leak" rules at family properties like Mar-a-Lago and recently reiterated that his public avoidance is rooted heavily in safety concerns.