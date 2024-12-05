Barron Trump's Voice Heard for the First Time Since Viral 2012 'Suitcase' Clip in New Behind-the-Scenes Video at Mar-a-Lago
A newly released behind-the-scenes video of President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 campaign went viral on social media as it revealed Barron Trump, 18, speaking on camera.
The video, produced by Ashokan Studios and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the 18-year-old dressed in a suit and confidently greeting people at Mar-a-Lago on election night.
In the footage, Barron is seen engaging with a diverse group of people, including Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, who affectionately refers to the young Trump as "buddy."
The video also resurfaced footage from Barron's childhood. A clip of a young Barron talking about his suitcase went viral on TikTok, showing him with a Slovenian accent reminiscent of his mother, Melania Trump.
Several fans and critics shared the two clips side by side and commented on how much the young Trump has grown up over the years.
One user on TikTok shared the videos and wrote: "My mom was a SAH mom, and her primary language was French, but my dad only spoke English. But up until 1st grade, I had a French accent, so this cracked my mom up."
Another TikTok comment read: "I was expecting him to sound crazy and this was actually very sweet."
A user on X also shared: "I’ll admit, I was nervous his voice might not match given the total blackout on Baron clips ... In a decade we’ll have a clearer picture of who he is, could be a great leader."
Barron's public appearances have been sporadic compared to his older siblings, partly due to his parents' efforts to shield him from the public eye.
Born in 2006, he is the youngest of the politician's children. Despite his young age, Barron has garnered praise from his father for excelling in school and displaying maturity beyond his years.
His recent enrollment at New York University fueled speculation about his potential future in politics, further supported by his involvement in his father's campaign.
Barron also reportedly played a significant role in shaping his father's campaign strategy, particularly in engaging younger demographics and advising his father on which podcasts to appear on.
As OK! previously reported, Barron is hard at work studying at NYU but has kept a "low profile" at school, choosing to hang out with his fellow classmates by playing online video games through Discord.
One student shared, "Playing hacky sack in the quad ain't his thing," highlighting Barron's preference for alternative ways of connecting with others.