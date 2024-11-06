Ivanka Trump Joins Dad Donald on Stage in Her First 2024 Election Campaign Appearance: Photos
Donald and Ivanka Trump appeared on stage together for the first time in connection with his 2024 presidential election campaign.
The mother-of-three sported a blue velvet pantsuit and wore red lipstick as the president-elect made his victory speech early Wednesday morning, November 6.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," he said. "And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal."
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight," he continued. "And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
Vice President Kamala Harris privately conceded the election in a phone call to Donald later that day.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka, who served as a key advisor during her dad's 2016 administration, chose to end her work in politics so she could focus on her family and other career endeavors after the Trumps left the White House in 2020.
Following her father's 2022 announcement that he would be running for POTUS for a third time, she confirmed she would not be returning to campaign at his side.
"I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she wrote at the time. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
Last month, her husband, Jared Kushner, also said there was "zero" chance she would be rejoining his campaign at the last minute to help him with that final push.
"[Ivanka] made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent," he explained. "Obviously the world is different for us over the next four years if her father is president. We’re rooting for him — obviously, we’re proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."