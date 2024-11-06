Ivanka Trump Joins Dad Donald on Stage in Her First 2024 Election Campaign Appearance: Photos

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," he said. "And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal."

"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight," he continued. "And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."

Vice President Kamala Harris privately conceded the election in a phone call to Donald later that day.