Barry Keoghan Insists He Didn't Use a Prosthetic for Naked 'Saltburn' Scene, Had No 'Hesitation' About Stripping Down
It's been nearly one year since Saltburn debuted, but Barry Keoghan still has to clarify that he didn't use a prosthetic for his viral naked dance scene.
On the Monday, November 4, episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast," the actor was asked about accusations that his manhood was somehow "enhanced" for the movie.
"Wait, enhanced? Who said that?" he replied. "Nah... wow."
"It was all me," the Irish star, 32, continued. "You know... it was a thing that I didn't really bat an eyelid to, you know, I would bat an eyelid if it didn't fit the story."
The dad-of-one — who shares 2-year-old son Brando with ex Alyson Kierans — explained how he and director Emerald Fennell discussed the importance of the scene and made changes.
"It started off with my clothes... she was like, 'We just need to make it a bit more ownership.' He's kind of got this mansion at the end. It's his space. And when you have that space... we all do it at home. We walk around naked, do you know what I mean?" he said. "Because we're comfy and this is our environment."
Since it made sense for the character, the Dunkirk actor was OK with stripping down.
"My hesitation was the dancing," he admitted. "I don't like dancing, you know."
In a previous interview, the Oscar winner confessed that going in the buff on screen "can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state."
However, he noted, "I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?"
Keoghan added that nudity can be "true art" for a movie and shows an actor's "true vulnerability."
"You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state," explained the BAFTA winner. "It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost."
Costar Jacob Elordi has also commented on the flick's risqué moments, including when Keoghan's character drank Elordi's character's bathwater.
"I was just really excited when I read that scene because, you know, you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time," the Euphoria star, 27, spilled in a separate interview. "So it’s just great that Emerald was allowed to push those those boundaries and expose people like that I think.”