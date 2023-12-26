OK Magazine
'Saltburn' Star Barry Keoghan Didn't Use a Prosthetic for Naked Dance Scene: 'It Was Fun'

By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Barry Keoghan has nothing to hide.

Social media has been buzzing about his risqué Saltburn scenes, and in an interview after the movie's premiere, he revealed he wasn't wearing a prosthetic for the last few minutes, in which his character dances around a luxurious estate in his birthday suit.

'Saltburn' premiered on November 17.

"It totally felt right," he explained to a news outlet. "It's ownership. This is my place. It's full confidence in, 'I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.' Yeah... it was fun."

The actor, 31, admitted his "initial" thought to "having no clothes on" was "ehh ... But after take one, I was ready to go."

Keoghan didn't use a prosthetic in the movie.

"I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again.' You kind of forget, because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now,'" the Irish star spilled.

"I didn't know I could dance like that, by the way," he quipped. "I was like, 'Wow. Where did them things come from?' Do ya know what I mean?"

In total, he filmed the nude scene — in which he grooved to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's tune "Murder on the Dancefloor" — a whopping 11 times.

Keoghan was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'

Director Emerald Fennell noted of her colleague's work, "He's just not screwing around — neither am I."

In a separate interview, Ellis-Bextor confessed she "wasn't quite prepared for the visual" despite knowing what Keoghan would be doing as her song played.

"Seeing it written down as a premise is different," the singer said. "I mean, Barry really went for it. And it's, like, the whole song!"

Emerald Fennell is an Oscar-winning director.

"Whenever your music's used, you get a little synopsis," the crooner revealed of how she was asked for permission to use her tune. "So I saw Emerald's name connected to the project and I already was familiar with her and how talented she is. I've seen Promising Young Woman and really enjoyed it. This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn't have any context. I've got quite a quirky sense of humor anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out."

"I didn't really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it," Ellis-Bextor concluded. "I think it's such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it."

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Keoghan and Fennell, while People chatted with Ellis-Bextor.

