Barry Keoghan Posts Rare Photo With 'Charmer' Son Brando Amid Sabrina Carpenter Split Rumors

An insider close to the Hollywood duo, who were first linked in December 2023, claimed they have an "on and off" relationship at the moment.

Earlier this summer, the "Espresso" crooner also hinted at having a laid-back type of dynamic with a romantic partner.

"The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory," she explained in an interview.