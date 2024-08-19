Barry Keoghan Posts Rare Photo With 'Charmer' Son Brando Amid Sabrina Carpenter Split Rumors
Barry Keoghan gave fans a small glimpse into his life as a dad.
The Saltburn actor, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 18, to share a photo of himself hanging out with his son Brando, 2, as rumors swirled he and his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, may have ended their romance.
"He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando ☘️🏴," Keoghan wrote alongside the picture of his little boy playing with toys as his dad snapped the selfie.
The Dunkirk actor shares his kiddo with former partner Alyson Kierans, whom he split with last year before getting together with the pop star, 25. Despite Keoghan and Carpenter's headline-making love affair, speculation has swirled the two already pumped the breaks on their relationship.
An insider close to the Hollywood duo, who were first linked in December 2023, claimed they have an "on and off" relationship at the moment.
Earlier this summer, the "Espresso" crooner also hinted at having a laid-back type of dynamic with a romantic partner.
"The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory," she explained in an interview.
According to separate insiders, the U.K. native's wild ways may be the cause of the two not solidifying their romance.
"He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month," a source alleged.
The father-of-one's social habits were also reportedly the downfall with the mother of his child.
"They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," an insider claimed of Keoghan and Kierans. "His partying caused arguments. Alyson also suspects he has got close to someone else and is adamant there is no going back. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over."
