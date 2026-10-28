Barry Keoghan Says Skin-Tightening Treatment Helps Him 'Feel Better About Myself' in Video Revealing Cosmetic Procedure
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Barry Keoghan is opening up about his beauty routine, and he's not afraid to admit he enjoys a little professional help.
The Saltburn actor, 34, revealed he's undergone a skin-tightening treatment while appearing in a video shared by London-based facialist Nilam Holmes.
In the clip, the Oscar-nominated star explained why taking care of his appearance has become an important part of his self-care routine.
Barry Keoghan Opens Up About His Cosmetic Treatment
"Every time I come in, it's very relaxing and therapeutic," Keoghan said in the video.
"Nilam looks after my skin. I feel better about myself. I look better. I think it's important to look after yourself inside and outside," he continued.
The actor has been working with Holmes for several years, turning to the skincare expert while juggling various films, campaigns and other professional commitments.
Holmes revealed that Keoghan has undergone a treatment called Xerf, a nonsurgical procedure designed to tighten skin.
The latest appointment marked his second time receiving the treatment.
Barry Keoghan's Facialist Praises His Skincare Progress
Holmes has developed a close working relationship with the actor over the years.
The facialist explained that she's worked with Keoghan throughout different movies, campaigns and projects, adding that the trust he places in her means a great deal.
She also praised the progress he's made with his skin.
According to Holmes, Keoghan's complexion has "really improved over the last few years and he looks great."
The treatments don't come cheap, either.
Two Xerf sessions have been estimated to cost approximately $6,000.
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Barry Keoghan Previously Opened Up About Criticism of His Appearance
Keoghan's candid comments about feeling better about himself come after he previously discussed the emotional toll of receiving negative comments about his looks.
Earlier this year, the Banshees of Inisherin star spoke about the relentless online criticism he's faced and how it affected his confidence.
The actor admitted that the hurtful remarks have sometimes made him want to withdraw from public life.
He explained that the criticism caused him to "shy away" and "not want to go outside."
Despite the scrutiny, Keoghan has continued to embrace his unique appearance while establishing himself as one of Hollywood's most recognizable young actors.
His latest skincare video offers a glimpse at how he's prioritizing his own well-being.
Barry Keoghan Is Preparing to Play Ringo Starr in Beatles Films
Keoghan also has a major career milestone on the horizon.
The Irish actor is set to portray Ringo Starr in director Sam Mendes' upcoming series of four films about The Beatles.
He will star alongside Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn, who will portray the other members of the legendary band.
The highly anticipated project will explore the iconic group's story through four interconnected movies, each focusing on a different band member.