Barry Keoghan Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors, Admits He 'Disappeared' Amid Online Hate: 'That's Not True'
April 28 2026, Published 10:30 p.m. ET
Barry Keoghan took to Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast Tuesday, April 28, to squash rumors that he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter.
The Irish actor, 31, who played Carpenter's love interest in her “Please Please Please” music video, and “Espresso” singer, 25, called it quits in December 2024 after going public with their romance a year before.
"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," an insider told People at the time.
Barry Keoghan 'Just Disappeared'
The Banshees of Inisherin star was accused of cheating with influencer Breckie Hill at the time of the couple’s demise.
“I came off Instagram and social profiles, I stopped going to events, I’ve stopped socializing,” Keoghan told the podcast. “It’s because there was a narrative out there that was never really sort of ever being spoken on – a narrative that’s not true, or I never confirmed or said anything about it.”
He continued, “I just disappeared, yeah.”
'Cheating' Allegations Were 'Amplified'
Co-host Lil Dicky clarified the rumored offense.
“That I cheated,” Keoghan, a father-of-one, told the podcast.
He blamed the spotlight, not his own choices, for any trouble.
Keoghan continued, “I don’t ever want to bring anyone else into it, but unfortunately having a relationship in the public eye we all know this from our own stories, but it gets put out there, and it’s amplified.”
- Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split Due to 'Long-Distance': 'It Was Frustrating Being Apart So Much'
- Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split as They Decide to 'Take a Break' From Romance
- Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Finally Pose Together Inside Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party as They Confirm Relationship
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False Claims
Keoghan added, “If you see the narrative, you see the story, a girl made a video and then a girl made a video and said ‘sorry for making that up.’ But no one seemed to latch onto that video.”
Indeed, Hill said in a video, “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.”
Keoghan insisted he went quiet because he didn’t want to give her more press, not because he’s guilty.
“She’s seen the reaction, this girl, and I didn’t want to come forward and put that girl under because again, I don’t know how she deals with it, so I’m aware of that," he explained.
Keeping it Professional
Carpenter's career certainly hasn’t suffered. She most recently performed at Coachella, where she was joined onstage by Madonna April 17 for a viral performance of “Like A Prayer.”
Meanwhile, Keoghan is filming a four-part Beatles biopic due in 2028, and will play The Joker in 2027’s The Batman: Part II.