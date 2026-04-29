Barry Keoghan Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors, Admits He 'Disappeared' Amid Online Hate: 'That's Not True'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Barry Keoghan 'Just Disappeared'

Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube Barry Keoghan 'stopped socializing' after being accused of cheating on Sabrina Carpenter.

The Banshees of Inisherin star was accused of cheating with influencer Breckie Hill at the time of the couple’s demise. “I came off Instagram and social profiles, I stopped going to events, I’ve stopped socializing,” Keoghan told the podcast. “It’s because there was a narrative out there that was never really sort of ever being spoken on – a narrative that’s not true, or I never confirmed or said anything about it.” He continued, “I just disappeared, yeah.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube Barry Keoghan broke silence on Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumors during a recent podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cheating' Allegations Were 'Amplified'

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter kept her romance with Barry Keoghan relatively private.

Co-host Lil Dicky clarified the rumored offense. “That I cheated,” Keoghan, a father-of-one, told the podcast. He blamed the spotlight, not his own choices, for any trouble. Keoghan continued, “I don’t ever want to bring anyone else into it, but unfortunately having a relationship in the public eye we all know this from our own stories, but it gets put out there, and it’s amplified.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

False Claims

Source: MEGA 'I did not get with Barry,' an influencer insisted of Sabrina Carpenter's ex.

Keoghan added, “If you see the narrative, you see the story, a girl made a video and then a girl made a video and said ‘sorry for making that up.’ But no one seemed to latch onto that video.” Indeed, Hill said in a video, “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.” Keoghan insisted he went quiet because he didn’t want to give her more press, not because he’s guilty. “She’s seen the reaction, this girl, and I didn’t want to come forward and put that girl under because again, I don’t know how she deals with it, so I’m aware of that," he explained.

Keeping it Professional

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are both laser-focused on their careers post-breakup.