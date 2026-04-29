or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sabrina Carpenter
OK LogoNEWS

Barry Keoghan Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors, Admits He 'Disappeared' Amid Online Hate: 'That's Not True'

Split photo of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.
Source: MEGA

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter split in December 2024, with cheating rumors quickly surrounding their breakup.

Contact us by Email

April 28 2026, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barry Keoghan took to Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast Tuesday, April 28, to squash rumors that he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter.

The Irish actor, 31, who played Carpenter's love interest in her “Please Please Please” music video, and “Espresso” singer, 25, called it quits in December 2024 after going public with their romance a year before.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," an insider told People at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Barry Keoghan 'Just Disappeared'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Barry Keoghan 'stopped socializing' after being accused of cheating on Sabrina Carpenter.
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Barry Keoghan 'stopped socializing' after being accused of cheating on Sabrina Carpenter.

The Banshees of Inisherin star was accused of cheating with influencer Breckie Hill at the time of the couple’s demise.

“I came off Instagram and social profiles, I stopped going to events, I’ve stopped socializing,” Keoghan told the podcast. “It’s because there was a narrative out there that was never really sort of ever being spoken on – a narrative that’s not true, or I never confirmed or said anything about it.”

He continued, “I just disappeared, yeah.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube

Barry Keoghan broke silence on Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumors during a recent podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cheating' Allegations Were 'Amplified'

Image of Sabrina Carpenter kept her romance with Barry Keoghan relatively private.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter kept her romance with Barry Keoghan relatively private.

Co-host Lil Dicky clarified the rumored offense.

“That I cheated,” Keoghan, a father-of-one, told the podcast.

He blamed the spotlight, not his own choices, for any trouble.

Keoghan continued, “I don’t ever want to bring anyone else into it, but unfortunately having a relationship in the public eye we all know this from our own stories, but it gets put out there, and it’s amplified.”

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

False Claims

Image of 'I did not get with Barry,' an influencer insisted of Sabrina Carpenter's ex.
Source: MEGA

'I did not get with Barry,' an influencer insisted of Sabrina Carpenter's ex.

Keoghan added, “If you see the narrative, you see the story, a girl made a video and then a girl made a video and said ‘sorry for making that up.’ But no one seemed to latch onto that video.”

Indeed, Hill said in a video, “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.”

Keoghan insisted he went quiet because he didn’t want to give her more press, not because he’s guilty.

“She’s seen the reaction, this girl, and I didn’t want to come forward and put that girl under because again, I don’t know how she deals with it, so I’m aware of that," he explained.

Keeping it Professional

Image of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are both laser-focused on their careers post-breakup.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are both laser-focused on their careers post-breakup.

Carpenter's career certainly hasn’t suffered. She most recently performed at Coachella, where she was joined onstage by Madonna April 17 for a viral performance of “Like A Prayer.”

Meanwhile, Keoghan is filming a four-part Beatles biopic due in 2028, and will play The Joker in 2027’s The Batman: Part II.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.