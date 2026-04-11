OK! Exposes the Latest Hollywood Beauty Trend That Is Leaving Its Leading Men Looking Like 'Bloated Rodents'
April 11 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Barry Keoghan has become the latest face of Hollywood's growing "Brotox boom," as experts warn OK! the trend for male fillers is leaving some leading men with what critics are calling a "bloated rodents" look.
Keoghan, 33, sparked fresh speculation about his appearance at the New York premiere of The Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where observers noted a fuller, softer appearance compared with earlier roles.
The actor, who first appeared in Between the Canals in 2010, is among a number of high-profile men whose evolving look has been linked to cosmetic treatments, as the industry sees a sharp rise in men seeking Botox and dermal fillers to maintain a youthful image under intense scrutiny.
A medical source familiar with aesthetic trends told us: "There has been a significant surge in what many are now calling the 'Brotox boom,' with men increasingly turning to injectables not only to smooth fine lines but to actively reshape and enhance facial structure. The difficulty arises when these treatments are overapplied or not carefully balanced, which is when you start to see the kind of 'bloated rodents' appearance critics have pointed out – an unintended fullness that alters the natural contours of the face."
Another expert added: "In principle, these procedures are designed to restore lost volume and sharpen definition, particularly in areas like the cheeks and jawline. However, when too much filler is used, or when it is not precisely placed, it can blur those sharper, traditionally masculine features. The result is often a softer, more swollen look that can appear exaggerated or unnatural, especially under the scrutiny of high-definition cameras."
Industry observers point to the increasing pressure on male actors to maintain a youthful, camera-ready look, particularly in the era of high-definition filming and constant social media exposure.
Procedures once more commonly associated with women are now being marketed toward men as quick, minimally invasive solutions.
Our medical source added: "Dermal fillers are frequently injected into the cheek area to restore volume that diminishes with age or to create a more sculpted bone structure. However, many of these substances are hydrophilic, meaning they draw in and retain water, which can lead to noticeable swelling, particularly across the mid-face. That is why some individuals begin to appear fuller or even slightly overinflated in that region – it is not just the filler itself, but how much is used and how the body responds to it. When the balance is off, the effect can quickly shift from subtle enhancement to something far more obvious."
Jim Carrey, 64, also recently drew huge attention at the César Awards in Paris, where his appearance prompted speculation about whether he had undergone facial filler procedures due to his noticeably softer and more rounded look.
The actor has not commented on the claims.
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Similarly, Tom Cruise, 63, has also repeatedly faced scrutiny over his appearance, including during a Super Bowl advertisement in 2025 when viewers remarked on a fuller face and less defined jawline.
Experts have suggested such changes could be linked to filler use, weight fluctuation or temporary swelling following procedures.
Simon Cowell, 66, has previously spoken openly about cosmetic work, saying: "I've had Botox. I've had lasers and this and that."
He has also acknowledged going "too far" with fillers in the past, later confirming he no longer uses them. The trend is not limited to a single generation.
Actors including Ryan Gosling, Daniel Craig and Zac Efron have all been subject to online speculation over fuller facial features in recent appearances, while David Beckham has also prompted discussion about changing facial volume.
A medical expert said: "We are seeing a clear uptick in men pursuing what are marketed as 'undetectable' or subtle enhancements, but there is a real paradox at play. As more people adopt these treatments and expectations shift, the outcomes can actually become more noticeable, not less, particularly when similar procedures are repeated or layered over time."
"In an industry that is so visually driven, even the smallest alteration is amplified under studio lighting, high-definition cameras and constant public scrutiny. That is why changes that might seem minimal in person can appear far more pronounced on screen or in photographs, fueling the wider conversation around male cosmetic work," the source dished. "This trend also speaks to a broader cultural shift. The stigma that once surrounded aesthetic treatments for men has eased considerably, and there is now growing demand from those who feel pressure to maintain a youthful, competitive appearance in fields where image plays a central role."