EXCLUSIVE OK! Exposes the Latest Hollywood Beauty Trend That Is Leaving Its Leading Men Looking Like 'Bloated Rodents' Source: MEGA The growing 'Brotox boom' is reportedly turning leading celebrity men into looking like 'bloated rodents.' Aaron Tinney April 11 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Barry Keoghan sparked rumors that he got fillers.

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A medical source familiar with aesthetic trends told us: "There has been a significant surge in what many are now calling the 'Brotox boom,' with men increasingly turning to injectables not only to smooth fine lines but to actively reshape and enhance facial structure. The difficulty arises when these treatments are overapplied or not carefully balanced, which is when you start to see the kind of 'bloated rodents' appearance critics have pointed out – an unintended fullness that alters the natural contours of the face." Another expert added: "In principle, these procedures are designed to restore lost volume and sharpen definition, particularly in areas like the cheeks and jawline. However, when too much filler is used, or when it is not precisely placed, it can blur those sharper, traditionally masculine features. The result is often a softer, more swollen look that can appear exaggerated or unnatural, especially under the scrutiny of high-definition cameras." Industry observers point to the increasing pressure on male actors to maintain a youthful, camera-ready look, particularly in the era of high-definition filming and constant social media exposure.

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Procedures once more commonly associated with women are now being marketed toward men as quick, minimally invasive solutions. Our medical source added: "Dermal fillers are frequently injected into the cheek area to restore volume that diminishes with age or to create a more sculpted bone structure. However, many of these substances are hydrophilic, meaning they draw in and retain water, which can lead to noticeable swelling, particularly across the mid-face. That is why some individuals begin to appear fuller or even slightly overinflated in that region – it is not just the filler itself, but how much is used and how the body responds to it. When the balance is off, the effect can quickly shift from subtle enhancement to something far more obvious." Jim Carrey, 64, also recently drew huge attention at the César Awards in Paris, where his appearance prompted speculation about whether he had undergone facial filler procedures due to his noticeably softer and more rounded look. The actor has not commented on the claims.

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Source: MEGA Jim Carrey drew attention during his recent appearance at the César Awards in Paris.

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise repeatedly faced scrutiny over his appearance.

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He has also acknowledged going "too far" with fillers in the past, later confirming he no longer uses them. The trend is not limited to a single generation. Actors including Ryan Gosling, Daniel Craig and Zac Efron have all been subject to online speculation over fuller facial features in recent appearances, while David Beckham has also prompted discussion about changing facial volume. A medical expert said: "We are seeing a clear uptick in men pursuing what are marketed as 'undetectable' or subtle enhancements, but there is a real paradox at play. As more people adopt these treatments and expectations shift, the outcomes can actually become more noticeable, not less, particularly when similar procedures are repeated or layered over time."

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Source: MEGA Ryan Gosling, Daniel Craig and Zac Efron sparked speculation over fuller facial features in recent appearances.