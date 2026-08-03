Barry Manilow Sets the Record Straight About Cosmetic Surgery: 'I'm as Vain as Everybody Else'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Barry Manilow has candidly discussed his experiences with cosmetic surgery and shared updates regarding his recent health challenges.
In an interview published by the Los Angeles Times on May 27, the 82-year-old singer humorously remarked about his age, saying, "I look fantastic, but I’m 100 years old, right?”
During the interview, Manilow clarified that he does not utilize Botox or similar treatments.
When asked about any past surgical procedures, he disclosed, "I must say, there was one time when we lived in L.A. that I did do a facelift."
He noted that any further adjustments have been minimal, stating, “But after that it’s just been a little here, a little there.”
Manilow emphasized that he considers significant procedures like facelifts as "work done."
Referring to his previous facelift, he mentioned, "I only had one of those. The rest of it — I see something falling down, sure, I’ll do that. I’m as vain as anybody else."
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These revelations come on the heels of Manilow's announcement regarding his lung cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year, he informed fans about being diagnosed with a cancerous spot on his left lung, which was discovered early through an MRI ordered by his doctor.
In a statement on social media, he expressed gratitude for the timely diagnosis, stating, “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”
Fortunately, Manilow did not need chemotherapy, stating, “The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis.”
He humorously added, “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns” as part of his recovery routine.
Manilow has postponed concerts during his recovery but recently shared that he is cancer-free.
“You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is]. And suddenly, you have lung cancer. But I’m still here,” he reflected in an interview with People.