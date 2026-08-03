Barry Manilow Sets the Record Straight About Cosmetic Surgery: 'I'm as Vain as Everybody Else'

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Barry Manilow has candidly discussed his experiences with cosmetic surgery and shared updates regarding his recent health challenges. In an interview published by the Los Angeles Times on May 27, the 82-year-old singer humorously remarked about his age, saying, "I look fantastic, but I’m 100 years old, right?”

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Source: MEGA Barry Manilow clarified that he does not use Botox and openly admitted he is as concerned about his appearance as many other people.

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During the interview, Manilow clarified that he does not utilize Botox or similar treatments. When asked about any past surgical procedures, he disclosed, "I must say, there was one time when we lived in L.A. that I did do a facelift." He noted that any further adjustments have been minimal, stating, “But after that it’s just been a little here, a little there.”

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Source: MEGA Barry Manilow announced earlier this year that doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung through an MRI.

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Manilow emphasized that he considers significant procedures like facelifts as "work done." Referring to his previous facelift, he mentioned, "I only had one of those. The rest of it — I see something falling down, sure, I’ll do that. I’m as vain as anybody else."

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Source: MEGA;@barrymanilowofficial/Instagram Barry Manilow said he did not require chemotherapy because doctors believed the cancer had not spread beyond his lung.

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These revelations come on the heels of Manilow's announcement regarding his lung cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year, he informed fans about being diagnosed with a cancerous spot on his left lung, which was discovered early through an MRI ordered by his doctor. In a statement on social media, he expressed gratitude for the timely diagnosis, stating, “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

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Fortunately, Manilow did not need chemotherapy, stating, “The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis.” He humorously added, “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns” as part of his recovery routine.

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Source: MEGA Barry Manilow revealed he underwent one facelift years ago and said any cosmetic procedures since then have only involved small touch-ups.