Grim: BBC Stops All Programming, Broadcasting ONLY Rolling Coverage Of Queen Health Concerns

"I think it's very significant," Pym continued. "And obviously everyone's thoughts are very much with Her Majesty."

The family's drastic measures to make it to the Queen's side as a unit seems to prove just how dire the situation is.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe as they planned to attend the WellChild awards in London, but they have now cancelled their appearance in order to accompany the Queen at Balmoral, her home in Scotland. At first, it was reported that both of them would be seeing the monarch, but it's now been said that Markle is staying back.