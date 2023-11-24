7 Celebrities Who Have Had a Conservatorship in Place: Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears and More

All That actress Amanda Bynes took a break from the spotlight after working on her last film Easy A months before announcing her retirement from the entertainment industry.

Her mother, Lynn, determined that Bynes could not make proper decisions on her own due to her drug use, which started when she smoked marijuana at 16. She also sparked controversy when she started a fire in an elderly woman's driveway, prompting Lynn to step up and become her conservator.

The Rugrats star opened up about her conservatorship in 2020, saying she was not happy with the terms and the money being spent on her treatment that she wished to speak with a judge.

"I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to," she said in a video.

Bynes filed a petition to end the conservatorship in February 2022, which the judge approved a month later. However, she found herself in trouble again, leading her to be placed on a psychiatric hold in March.