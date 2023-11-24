7 Celebrities Who Have Had a Conservatorship in Place: Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears and More
Amanda Bynes
All That actress Amanda Bynes took a break from the spotlight after working on her last film Easy A months before announcing her retirement from the entertainment industry.
Her mother, Lynn, determined that Bynes could not make proper decisions on her own due to her drug use, which started when she smoked marijuana at 16. She also sparked controversy when she started a fire in an elderly woman's driveway, prompting Lynn to step up and become her conservator.
The Rugrats star opened up about her conservatorship in 2020, saying she was not happy with the terms and the money being spent on her treatment that she wished to speak with a judge.
"I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to," she said in a video.
Bynes filed a petition to end the conservatorship in February 2022, which the judge approved a month later. However, she found herself in trouble again, leading her to be placed on a psychiatric hold in March.
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson went through ups and downs before and after the conservatorship was imposed. His struggles started in the 1970s when his then-wife, Marilyn Rovell, hired Dr. Eugene Landy to help the Beach Boys star with his drug, weight and behavioral issues.
He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but his family found out that he was misdiagnosed and overmedicated at that time. They sued the physician and requested a conservatorship — which was initially overseen by his former conservator, Jerome Billet, before his current wife, Melinda Ledbetter, took over the role.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears' conservatorship started on February 1, 2008, after she was placed on a psychiatric hold several times. Her father, Jamie Spears, ordered the emergency temporary conservatorship due to the incidents until the court extended it indefinitely.
The "Everytime" singer spoke about the program for the first time in September 2016, with Pop Crush contributor Grace Medford quoting the pop star saying, "Okay, so I have this conservatorship. I've been under this conservatorship for three years and I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me, so I wanted [her ninth studio album Glory] to be my baby and I've been really strategic about it."
Her conservatorship then entered a roller-coaster ride until the #FreeBritney movement made noise and contributed to the removal of her father as a conservator. The program was officially terminated in November 2021.
Joni Mitchell
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joni Mitchell sparked concerns when reports about her hospitalization emerged. Media outlets said she was admitted to UCLA Medical Center due to an aneurysm, and the health issue left her unable to speak.
Leslie Morris, Mitchell's longtime friend, filed legal documents to the court to become the singer-songwriter's conservator.
"At this time she (Mitchell) remains unconscious and unable to make any responses, and is therefore unable to provide for any of her personal needs," she wrote in the filing.
Meanwhile, Mitchell's website clarified that the "Both Sides Now" singer was not in a coma and that the court earned the authority to make care decisions for her pal.
Mickey Rooney
In Mickey Rooney's final years, the National Velvet star made a move to stop the elder abuse and robbery by his own family members through a conservatorship. He was recommended to a lawyer who helped him in setting up the program amid the accusations that his stepson Christopher Aber and his wife were bullying, blocking his financial information and intimidating him.
Attorney Michael Augustine was given permanent control of Rooney's affairs until the Sugar Babies star died of natural causes in 2014.
Nichelle Nichols
Starting in 2018, Nichelle Nichols was placed under conservatorship following her dementia diagnosis. Her son Kyle Johnson was appointed as conservator of her person and estate in January 2019 following reports that her former manager, Gilbert Bell, was misusing her finances.
On the other hand, her pal Angelique Fawcetter expressed her belief that the conservatorship was corrupt. Thus, she launched a legal battle against her son to protect Nichols from abuse.
Randy Meisner
Randy Meisner requested a conservatorship for himself in 2016 after losing his wife, Lana, who died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Studio City home that same year.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Barry appointed Meisner's pal Arthur Ford as the temporary conservator while accountant Thomas DeLong became a temporary conservator of his business affairs.
"I just want to get over this, I'm in a lot of pain right now," the musician said.