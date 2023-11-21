Britney Spears Bashes Filmmakers for Profiting Off of Her Abusive Conservatorship: 'Would It Matter If I Wasn’t OK With It?'
Britney Spears won't stop advocating for herself — even after two years of freedom from her abusive conservatorship that lasted more than a decade.
On Monday, November 20, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a lengthy rant directed toward filmmakers producing documentaries about the 13-year control Spears' father, Jamie, had over his eldest daughter's finances, medical decisions and essentially the entirety of her life.
The long caption was written alongside a screenshot of a 2021 quote said by Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, in the midst of the controversial production of Netflix's Britney vs. Spears.
"There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships," Campbell argued at the time.
A question was written beneath Campbell's quote, asking: "But is Britney OK with people making these documentaries?"
The resurfaced discussion about filmmakers profiting off of Spears' traumatic life story seemed to tick off Spears, who expressed her opinion via a paragraph-long caption.
- Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Vent Declaring She Felt Bullied By Unauthorized Documentaries
- Britney Spears Claims She Had 'No Private Baths' And Was 'Seen Naked When Changing' During 'Abusive' Conservatorship: 'I Was Nothing More Than A Puppet'
- Britney Spears' Fans Insist She's Not Running Her Own Instagram Following Her Cryptic Post About New Documentary 'Controlling Britney Spears'
"Interesting 🤔 The last sentence!!! Would it matter if I wasn’t ok with it??? JUST SAYING!!!!" the "Toxic" singer angrily pointed out before tearing apart different talking points brought up by Campbell.
Spears continued: "Hmmm defense in funding those who do not have financial resources to fight against conservatorships??? Or for people to manipulate the system showing hour long documentaries showing my hardest times 3 years ago proclaiming I’m supposed to benefit from THAT !!! BULLS---!!! Is it all regulated in talking s---??? Come on duals [sic] and most arguments are always calculated through 2 sides!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The bottom line is intention !!! What angle 📐 were they coming at??? Was it to demonstrate support … understanding … love??? Why no!!! None of these!!! It was to offend and offend only!!!" the "Circus" vocalist concluded.
Spears has previously opened up about her disapproval of the production of documentaries, as she finds it wrong for others to share her life story after she fought so hard to regain control of her own voice.
This was one of the main reasons Spears recently published her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, which allowed her to share her story first-hand without anyone speaking or deciding anything for her.
The award-winning artist elaborated on how much the memoir means to her in an Instagram post shared on Friday, October 20 — four days before the tell-all transcript was officially released to the public.
"This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written… although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood!!!" she expressed at the time.