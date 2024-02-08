Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Accuses Singer of Using Stall Tactics in Attempt to Delay Conservatorship Trial

Jamie, who acted as his daughter's conservator throughout the majority of her court-ordered conservatorship, expressed his belief that a global settlement between him and Britney is unlikely to happen, and therefore, he doesn't see a point in moving forward with their upcoming scheduled trial due to a lack of settlement at mediation later this month, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, February 7.

"There is no reason to stay any portion of the case (as the Court acknowledged at the January 5, 2024 hearing) and there is certainly no basis for staying briefing or any other activity that in any way relates to Jamie’s pending summary judgment motion set for hearing on April 12, 2024," the court papers detailed.