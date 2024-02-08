Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Accuses Singer of Using Stall Tactics in Attempt to Delay Conservatorship Trial
Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 — but the legal aftermath is still ongoing.
The Princess of Pop's father, Jamie Spears, recently filed court documents accusing his daughter of using stall tactics in order to delay the conclusion of their conservatorship trial.
Jamie, who acted as his daughter's conservator throughout the majority of her court-ordered conservatorship, expressed his belief that a global settlement between him and Britney is unlikely to happen, and therefore, he doesn't see a point in moving forward with their upcoming scheduled trial due to a lack of settlement at mediation later this month, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, February 7.
"There is no reason to stay any portion of the case (as the Court acknowledged at the January 5, 2024 hearing) and there is certainly no basis for staying briefing or any other activity that in any way relates to Jamie’s pending summary judgment motion set for hearing on April 12, 2024," the court papers detailed.
The document continued: "The parties have had months (indeed, years) to discuss settlement. They have not settled. Imposing a stay simply because there is a February 23, 2024 meditation seems certain to result in a trial continuance should the parties not settle at mediation."
The filing further noted a nearly three-year gap between now and when Jamie first filed his Petition for Order Allowing and Approving Payment of Compensation to Conservator and Attorneys for Conservative and Reimbursement of Costs on March 26, 2021.
Jamie's petition is set to be resolved at the June 2024 trial.
"Meanwhile, Britney consistently tries to delay," Jamie claimed, alleging: "Britney wasted over two years with motion practice regarding the threatened deposition of non-party Robin Greenhill, had the deposition set for January 29, 2024, and unilaterally canceled the deposition the Friday afternoon before the deposition (apparently concluding that the deposition was pointless)."
"The Court cautioned the parties that it will not continue trial. The parties have already spent one month waiting for meditation and waiting for rulings on the outstanding discovery disputes. Every day is critical to ensure the case continues to progress and is ready for trial without the need for a continuance. Accordingly, Jamie requests the Court does not stay this action pending the upcoming mediation and maintains the firm trial dates," he concluded.
