Cher Files for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Allman, 47, Following Severe 'Mental Health and Substance Abuse Issues'
Cher filed for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman as the 47-year-old continues to suffer severe health issues.
According to the legal filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, the "Strong Enough" singer claimed Elijah had been left "substantially unable to manage his financial resources" because of his ongoing "mental health and substance abuse issues."
"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," Cher's petition read.
"[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind," the filing noted before explaining the 77-year-old feared her son's reconciliation with his wife, Marieangela King, has been harmful to his recovery.
"Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," the petition stated, noting Marieangela "is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."
"Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care," the filing added.
Cher claimed she'd been chosen by Elijah's other siblings to act as conservator for the time being. However, a judge has not yet ruled on whether the conservatorship will be granted to the "I Got You Babe" artist.
This comes after Cher was accused of kidnapping the 47-year-old from a New York hotel where he was reuniting with his estranged wife. As OK! previously reported, Marieangela claimed her mother-in-law paid off a group of men to remove Elijah from their room on November 30, 2022.
"Four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," a declaration given to the court earlier this year read. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."
"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," Marieangela's statement continued. "I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well," she added in the filing. "And I want what is best for my husband."
However, Cher denied the allegations and chose not to comment on it further other than to speak about her devotion to helping her son overcome his struggles.
"I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t. I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another — to try to help my children," she explained. "But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."