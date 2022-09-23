Bombshell! Model Maryka Claims Adam Levine Sent Her Naked Photos
Maryka, one of Adam Levine's alleged flirtations, has come forward to claim that the Maroon 5 rocker sent her nude photos. Despite his marriage to Behati Prinsloo, the comedian said that she and Levine started talking on Instagram "a year ago.”
“I assumed [he was getting a] divorce,” Maryka said in a Friday, September 23, interview, adding that she and Levine initially “started sexting” after he told her about the "issues" in his relationship with the former Victoria's Secret model.
ULTIMATE SNUB! ADAM LEVINE HAD 'NO IDEA' BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI MARRIED, FOUND OUT THROUGH THE MEDIA: SOURCE
“He had some weird kinks, like he loved to be called ‘good boy,’” the influencer explained of Levine, while making it clear they did not have physical contact. “He often flirted with me.”
Maryka revealed that she made the decision to stop talking to The Voice coach when he panicked after his friend's Instagram was hacked. “I thought that was weird, so I decided to quit with him and stop talking to him. My last texts to him were telling him, ‘You should stop doing this stuff. You have a wife.’ And he told me he would’ve stopped,” she continued.
“He then vanished for a whole month,” the brunette beauty dished about her contact since with Levine. “Haven’t heard from him since then.”
'ROOTED IN MISOGYNY': SARA FOSTER GETS ATTACKED BY FANS FOR BLAMING ADAM LEVINE'S ALLEGED MISTRESS
In one of the alleged messages between herself and the married father-of-two, Maryka told Levine how she wanted to go on a social media detox, to which he replied, “Distract yourself by f**king with me.”
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, September 19, Sumner Stroh was the first woman to come forward with allegations of Levine stepping out on his marriage.
The "Payphone" vocalist later released a statement admitting to the online flirtation but made it clear that he never had a physical relationship with anyone other than the mother of his children.
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine stated. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”