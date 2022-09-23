Bombshell! Model Maryka Claims Adam Levine Sent Her Naked Photos

“He had some weird kinks, like he loved to be called ‘good boy,’” the influencer explained of Levine, while making it clear they did not have physical contact. “He often flirted with me.”

Maryka revealed that she made the decision to stop talking to The Voice coach when he panicked after his friend's Instagram was hacked. “I thought that was weird, so I decided to quit with him and stop talking to him. My last texts to him were telling him, ‘You should stop doing this stuff. You have a wife.’ And he told me he would’ve stopped,” she continued.