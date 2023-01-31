Adam Levine & Daughter Hold Hands On Weekend Outing As It's Revealed Wife Behati Prinsloo Gave Birth To Their Third Child

The "Payphone" crooner, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, also share 6-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, who is now a big sis to two siblings after it was revealed in September 2022 that the model was pregnant again, giving birth sometime this month. However, the original pregnancy news was overshadowed by Levine's cheating scandal, as a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she was having a year-long affair with the star.

Stroh believed he and his baby mama were in the midst of privately divorcing, and she released messages in which the Grammy winner said he wanted to name his third child after Stroh.