Adam Levine & Daughter Hold Hands On Weekend Outing As It's Revealed Wife Behati Prinsloo Gave Birth To Their Third Child
Singer Adam Levine is doting on his and wife Behati Prinsloo's toddler as they happily embrace life as parents to three children.
On Saturday, January 28, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted out in Los Angeles hand-in-hand with 4-year-old daughter, Gio Grace.
Levine donned a dark gray, long-sleeved tee, ripped jeans and purple sneakers for the outing, adding a 7-11 hat and carrying his little girl's colorful backpack on his shoulder. The tot looked adorable in a long-sleeved mint green shirt, denim skirt, heart patterned leggings and white sneakers, carrying her coat in her hands.
She also sported some matching berets in her hair, which was tied back in a ponytail.
The "Payphone" crooner, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, also share 6-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, who is now a big sis to two siblings after it was revealed in September 2022 that the model was pregnant again, giving birth sometime this month. However, the original pregnancy news was overshadowed by Levine's cheating scandal, as a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she was having a year-long affair with the star.
Stroh believed he and his baby mama were in the midst of privately divorcing, and she released messages in which the Grammy winner said he wanted to name his third child after Stroh.
Levine denied ever physically cheating with the Instagram star, but admitted to sending inappropriate messages.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he admitted in a social media post on September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Prinsloo never commented on the scandal, but it appeared she chose to stand by her man, as soon after, they were seen out together on multiple outings. But things took an ever messier turn when a few more women spoke up about similar experiences with Levine, though the model's loyalty never wavered.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through. All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again," an insider said. "He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself."