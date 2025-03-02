Bella Hadid, 28, Goes Braless as She Poses in White Lace Set — Watch the Seductive Clip
Bella Hadid is looking angelic!
On Saturday, March 1, the model, 29, uploaded a carousel of photos and videos, including one where she is wearing a stunning white lace set.
In the clip, Hadid went braless while smiling wide for the camera. The brunette beauty also had her gorgeous long locks in voluminous curls and wore a shimmery makeup look.
The small ensemble had a deep V-neckline and matching mini shorts that displayed Hadid’s amazing figure. Elsewhere in the upload, she shared photos of herself getting her hair done before a photoshoot and snaps of herself in multiple chic outfits.
“Playin catch up on last week🫀🫂🎞️📸,” she captioned the images.
In response, fans of the star gushed over her good look.
“STUNNNNNNNING,” one person wrote, while another added, “So fine😻.”
“Queeeeeennn 💥❤️,” a third user noted, while a fourth said, “You’re literally my favorite person ever.”
As OK! previously reported, on February 26, the star showed off her incredible body in an upload from her Frankie’s Bikinis photoshoot.
The stills had a Western theme, as Hadid posed with plants, horses and trucks on a farm in the tiny ensembles.
In one picture, the California native wore a red and white printed two-piece as she showed her butt to the camera.
In another image, Hadid had her toned abs on display in a black and leopard print swimsuit.
“3/04 @frankiesbikinis,” she penned, noting the release date for her collaboration with the brand.
“Pretty n happy 🙂↕️♥️,” one person wrote in the comments section, while another shared, “The icon that u are.”
“😍😍😍😍😍😍,” a third wrote, as a fourth user stated, “🔥❤️ In loveeeee.”
The upload came after she celebrated her line with famous pals Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.
The celeb uploaded a video of herself in between the two girls as she guided their chins into a three-way kiss. Britney Spears' song "Lucky" played alongside the footage of the iconic group of women.
Hadid has been no stranger to sharing titillating posts on social media this year, as she recently uploaded photos of herself in a small red bikini and boots while in a snowy location.
"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she captioned the post, where she held up a red and white scarf. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin. For a limited time, you’ll receive your own silk, red scarf with any @orebella large size parfum purchase on our site or @ultabeauty."