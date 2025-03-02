Bella Hadid, 28, Goes Braless as She Poses in White Lace Set — Watch the Seductive Clip

In the clip, Hadid went braless while smiling wide for the camera. The brunette beauty also had her gorgeous long locks in voluminous curls and wore a shimmery makeup look.

The small ensemble had a deep V-neckline and matching mini shorts that displayed Hadid’s amazing figure. Elsewhere in the upload, she shared photos of herself getting her hair done before a photoshoot and snaps of herself in multiple chic outfits.