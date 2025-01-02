Bella Hadid, 28, Wears Nothing But a Red String Bikini and Boots While Lying in the Snow in Hot New Photo
Bella Hadid looked hot on the first day of 2025!
The model, 28, uploaded a photo of herself wearing nothing but a tiny red bikini and boots while hanging out in the snow. "happy new year," she wrote while tagging Orebella, her skin parfum collection.
This is hardly the first time the catwalk queen has shared a stunning photo of herself.
In November 2024, Hadid documented her quick trip to Dubai by sharing some photos of herself in a bikini.
"48 hours🌞🌅🕌," Hadid penned alongside shots of herself lounging in her blue and white checkered two-piece at the beach, as well as pictures of her attending events and hanging out with friends during her getaway.
Of course, people loved to see Hadid, who is dating cowboy Adan Banuelos, having a good time.
"Smiling, shining, living her best life as she should!!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Dubai looks perfect on u, Miss Bella Hadid."
A third person gushed: "You are the prettiest."
In the meantime, Hadid seems to be soaking up every minute with her boyfriend, especially after she relocated to Texas to be with him.
"After 10 years of modeling," she told Allure in an interview published April 30, "I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."
Hadid, who was seen with her lover in Aspen, Colo., over the holidays, admitted that stepping back from the limelight has been a welcome change for her, as she's found a good group of friends she hangs out with and has the "best time" with.
"For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself," she said. "And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before. Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."