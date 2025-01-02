Bella Hadid, 28, Wears Nothing But a Red String Bikini and Boots While Lying in the Snow in Hot New Photo

In November 2024, Hadid documented her quick trip to Dubai by sharing some photos of herself in a bikini.

"48 hours🌞🌅🕌," Hadid penned alongside shots of herself lounging in her blue and white checkered two-piece at the beach, as well as pictures of her attending events and hanging out with friends during her getaway.

Of course, people loved to see Hadid, who is dating cowboy Adan Banuelos, having a good time.

"Smiling, shining, living her best life as she should!!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Dubai looks perfect on u, Miss Bella Hadid."

A third person gushed: "You are the prettiest."