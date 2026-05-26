Bella Hadid Goes Topless in Skimpy Bathing Suit During Luxe Saint-Tropez Trip: Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid is keeping temperatures high during her glamorous Saint-Tropez getaway. The supermodel shared another daring look from her luxurious vacation on Monday, May 25, posting a sultry mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. In the snap, Hadid posed topless while strategically covering her chest with part of her tiny bathing suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid shared a topless mirror selfie while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.

Article continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old beauty rocked a pale peach bubble-style miniskirt with delicate ivory lace trim and matching tie details. She held the coordinating bikini top across her chest while posing in front of a mirror inside what appeared to be a lavish yacht or luxury suite. Hadid kept the vibe effortlessly chic by styling her hair in a messy updo and accessorizing with layered jewelry and sunglasses. Her toned figure was on full display as she continued documenting her dreamy escape along the French Riviera.

Article continues below advertisement

The sizzling upload comes just days after the brunette bombshell was photographed relaxing on a yacht in a skimpy white monokini while soaking up the Mediterranean sun. In one photo, Hadid poured a drink into a friend’s wine glass while puckering her lips for the camera. She completed the beachy look with a knitted beige hair bandana.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mimicuttrell/Instagram The model stunned in a peach miniskirt and matching bikini during her luxurious getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

Another snapshot showed the runway star lounging on a yacht bed while holding binoculars as the sunlight hit her glowing skin. She also stunned in a black halter maxi dress while posing beside a red Vespa on a quiet street.

Article continues below advertisement

Wearing the same outfit, Hadid was later spotted walking hand-in-hand with her brother, Anwar Hadid, as the two smiled while exploring the area together. The model was in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and made a major statement on the red carpet on May 20. Hadid wore a custom-made Schiaparelli gown inspired by late actress Jane Birkin.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Fans recently saw the supermodel enjoying yacht days and beach outings with her brother, Anwar Hadid.

Article continues below advertisement

The long-sleeved ivory dress featured a plunging neckline that extended to her midsection and was decorated with intricate embroidered flowers and flowing ruffles. She finished the glamorous look with oversized diamond earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid Hadid was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Hadid’s recent photos also come months after she opened up about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. "I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself lying in a hospital bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid also turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a custom Schiaparelli gown.