Topless Bella Thorne Reveals Her Makeup From Paris Hilton's Party Remained 'Perfect' Before Showering: Hot Photos

In the snaps, Thorne, 27, ditched her top and served up fierce looks for the camera. At one point, she even stuck her tongue out, with strands of hair falling over her face.

The late-night posts came after she shared party pics from Hilton’s star-studded bash.

For the night out, the Babysitter actress turned heads in a braless sheer black evening gown, which featured a lace bodice with delicate floral details. The sultry dress had thin straps and a dramatic mermaid-style skirt.