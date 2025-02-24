Topless Bella Thorne Reveals Her Makeup From Paris Hilton's Party Remained 'Perfect' Before Showering: Hot Photos
Bella Thorne’s makeup game is next level!
The actress took to her Instagram Story to show off her flawless glam, revealing that even after partying at Paris Hilton’s 44th birthday bash on Saturday, February 22, in Beverly Hills, her makeup was still intact.
“Right before I took a shower, makeup was still perfect,” she wrote alongside a close-up selfie, which featured her messy hair.
In the snaps, Thorne, 27, ditched her top and served up fierce looks for the camera. At one point, she even stuck her tongue out, with strands of hair falling over her face.
The late-night posts came after she shared party pics from Hilton’s star-studded bash.
For the night out, the Babysitter actress turned heads in a braless sheer black evening gown, which featured a lace bodice with delicate floral details. The sultry dress had thin straps and a dramatic mermaid-style skirt.
She kept her accessories bold but simple, pairing the look with a hot pink mini handbag and matching pointed heels.
“Who better to Slive with than the queen of Sliving herself 👸 HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARIS BABY @parishilton,” Thorne captioned her post, referencing Hilton’s signature catchphrase that combines “slaying” and “living.”
Of course, her fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with love.
“the black hair is everything,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “D--- girl. Even the devil is fanning himself right now🔥.”
“You look amazing. Your attire makes you unique 🖤,” a third added.
“Snoop [Dogg] and Bella❤️🔥 Coolest thing ever😏,” a fourth shared of the duo at the shindig.
“@bellathorne your style is always on point and that makeup look ah fire b !! 🔥🖤,” a fifth penned.
Even Hilton herself jumped in to write, “Love you so much sis! 💖🥳.”
The OnlyFans star also shared clips of herself dancing and smoking with none other than Snoop Dogg. In one video, she took a puff and passed it to the rap legend.
She wasn’t rolling solo either — Thorne arrived with her older sister, Dani Thorne, 32, and her boyfriend, Devon Corey.
Dani, a self-taught DJ, rocked an edgy pink mini dress paired with a spiked choker necklace, chunky black lace-up boots and a long black leather coat. She added a pop of color with her vibrant handbag and styled her two-toned black and green hair in loose waves.
Devon kept it effortlessly cool in a black tank layered under a sheer open shirt, paired with cargo jeans.
Paris’ birthday bash was packed with A-list guests, including Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, Sofía Vergara, Lalisa Manoban and Madelyn Cline.
According to TMZ, Paris' mansion was decked out in full-on pink everything — balloons, flowers and massive #Sliv signs. Guests entered on a long pink carpet before they walked into the room, which was filled with hearts and décor featuring the birthday girl’s name.