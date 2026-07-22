PHOTOS Bella Thorne Nearly Exposes Her Butt in Daring Sequin Mini Dress on Vacation: Photo Source: MEGA,@bellathorne/instagram Bella Thorne teased her social media followers with a photo showing off her backside in a mini dress that hardly covered her behind. Olivia Callanan July 22 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bella Thorne isn't holding back on vacation! On Saturday, July 11, the actress took to her Instagram to show off in a barely-there gold sequin mini dress that left little to the imagination, as she posed up on a hotel balcony and in bed for a series of daring snaps. The hemline rode dangerously high on her backside throughout the carousel, giving fans a glimpse of her behind and letting the sparkling design do all the talking.

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Leaving Little to the Imagination

Source: @bellathorne/instagram Bella Thorne left little to the imagination in a recent Instagram post.

She finished the look with zebra print heels, stacking on gold cuff bracelets and chunky rings, including a stunning oversized gold ring with a turquoise gemstone. She left her red hair down in loose, natural waves, paired with soft, glowing makeup. Captioning the post, "Past my bedtime 🍸," it appears that the actress is enjoying a much-deserved vacation by the ocean. "I love that gold dress," wrote one fan. Another gushed, "Beautiful, as usual." A third said, "My favorite redhead !!" "I love ur outfit omg so GEORGOUS [sic] !!!" a fourth also commented about the revealing mini dress.

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Kitties and Bikinis

Source: @bellathorne/instagram Bella Thorne's fans drooled over her latest thirst traps.

No stranger to sharing her life on social media, Thorne looked amazing yet again as she posted in a brown bikini top and matching pants for more photos on Wednesday, July 15. She completed the look with platform wedges and had her toned abs as the only accessory. This time, captioning the post "mother," she wore her hair up in a high ponytail while posing in her kitchen with her cat and snapping some selfies. One person commented, "D--- Bella looking good!!!" A second wrote, "Sooooo gorgeous." "You look absolutely amazing," a third told the actress.

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Bella Thorne Stars in 'Find Your Friends'

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne most recently starred in 'Find Your Friends,' streaming on Shudder and AMC+.

Recently, Thorne starred in Find Your Friends, which streams on Shudder and AMC+. Starring alongside Chloe Cherry, Helena Howard, Zion Moreno, and Sophia Ali, the movie follows a group of four best friends as they get out of Los Angeles for a girls' trip to Joshua Tree. There, they find themselves unwelcome "after their encounters with the locals grow more threatening, resentments within the group begin to surface. Eventually their vacation spirals into a violent struggle for control and survival," according to an exclusive with Variety.

'It Was So Uncomfortable in All the Ways'

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne was 'physically stunned' after reading the script for 'Find Your Friends' while on a plane.