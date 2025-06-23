Bella Thorne Strips Down to Bra and Skimpy Undies in Sultry Photo
Bella Thorne just turned up the heat!
The actress and singer flaunted her toned curves in a sizzling new photo, where she posed in nothing but a strappy black bra, matching high-cut panties and sheer thigh-high tights.
Sprawled out on the ledge of a circular outdoor fire pit, Thorne arched her back with the sun beaming down and scenic mountain views behind her.
“Please watch this 100 times,” she cheekily captioned the X post.
To complete the bold vibe, she added chunky jewelry and dark sunglasses, turning the sultry fit into an edgy fashion moment.
Fans couldn’t get enough of the steamy pic.
“🔥🔥 hot and great view,” one follower commented, while another added, “bella thicc.”
“Wow 🥵🥵🥵,” a third gushed, as someone joked, “I didn't stop at 100. Am I in trouble?”
This barely-there look comes just days after Thorne shared another risqué outfit from Tuesday, June 17.
She posted shots rocking a plunging blue-and-white floral slip dress, paired with black tights and sky-high platform heels. The scandalous dress showed some serious side b--- as she went braless.
"Front or side?" she asked her followers in the caption.
Turns out, the photos were throwbacks from the Trainer premiere at the Rome Film Festival in October 2024, where she wore the same bold ensemble on the red carpet.
Last week, the Shake It Up alum got fans talking again when she struck a pose in sheer black tights, spreading her legs while sitting on a green chair.
She styled the sultry moment with a black blazer, a thick gold choker, a chunky chain belt with a large cross and stacks of gold and silver jewelry. Her hair was then slicked into a high ponytail, drawing attention to her statement accessories.
She captioned the post with a simple, "Hi!"
It's not just jaw-dropping selfies keeping Thorne busy.
The multi-hyphenate star is set to appear in Saint Clare, a dark mystery-thriller centered on a quiet woman who hears voices that ultimately push her into a shocking killing spree. Thorne leads the film, while director Mitzi Peirone co-wrote the script alongside American Psycho writer Guinevere Turner.
“I think making Saint Clare taught me the same lessons the titular character is forced to master on her journey towards her own fate,” Peirone explained.
“To me, artists and people of faith are rather alike: both endeavors require relentless vision, unwavering belief, and sacrifice. So just like the martyred visionary general Joan of Arc, Clare has taught me that when you are destined with vision and clarity of purpose, then nothing can scare you – not loneliness, not violence, not being misunderstood and called insane, not rejection and ultimately not even death,” she added.