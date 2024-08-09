7 Things to Know About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 5 Kids as Couple's Marriage Crumbles

Before and after the pair's wedding in July 2022, the hands-on parents had ensured they could have a blended family with their kids. They moved in together in 2023, the "Let's Get Loud" singer told Today.

"So it's been a really kind of emotional transition. But at the same time, all your dreams coming true, and it's just been a phenomenal year," she said.

Lopez also opened up about their children and how their teenage years have been "tough."

She revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark, "They start challenging you and everything. You have this baby for a while and then it's like your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and all of a sudden they're like, 'Get out of my room.'"