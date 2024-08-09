7 Things to Know About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 5 Kids as Couple's Marriage Crumbles
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Kids With Their Ex-Spouses
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not welcomed a child together since rekindling their relationship in 2021, but they each share kids with their exes.
The Atlas actress was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme during their marriage. Meanwhile, Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, share Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.
They Grew Closer to Their Children After Rekindling Their Romance in 2021
Before and after the pair's wedding in July 2022, the hands-on parents had ensured they could have a blended family with their kids. They moved in together in 2023, the "Let's Get Loud" singer told Today.
"So it's been a really kind of emotional transition. But at the same time, all your dreams coming true, and it's just been a phenomenal year," she said.
Lopez also opened up about their children and how their teenage years have been "tough."
She revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark, "They start challenging you and everything. You have this baby for a while and then it's like your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and all of a sudden they're like, 'Get out of my room.'"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Often Spotted With Their Blended Family
In the months after the duo got back together, they were spotted spending time with their kids in amusement parks and theaters.
"It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told People at the time. "They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."
In 2022, they also took a post-wedding trip to Paris.
All 5 Kids Attended Their Georgia Wedding
During the Jersey Girl costars' Georgia wedding, all their five children attended the ceremony wearing white to match the theme. Photos from the event, shared by Page Six, also showed Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Max and Emme helping Lopez carry her veil.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Prioritizing Their Kids Amid Their Marital Strife
Over a year after their wedding, the couple started facing marital issues that had also affected their children. Still, a source told People in May that the couple wanted "to put the kids first" as they have always been family-oriented.
Their Children Are 'Working Behind the Scenes' to Help Them Get Back Together
A separate insider revealed to the Daily Mail the children's efforts to get their parents "back together" amid rumors they had split up. Per the source, the kids knew the A-listers "are really deeply in love" so they "do not want to see them divorce."
"They want them to work it out for better or for worse, like their vows said. And they do feel that the two should continue counseling and talking it out, even if it is painful," the insider continued. "They feel like if they do and say the right things that there could be more peace."
Their Kids 'Are Very Sad' About Their Marital Issues
More insiders close to the Gigli costars revealed the pair's status. Some insiders told In Touch the kids haven't been happy due to their parents' impending split.
"Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening," one source spilled. "They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time. They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."
The duo have not directly commented on the buzz, but multiple news outlets revealed they have been living separately for months.