Stressed? Ben Affleck Backs His Mercedes Into Another Car After Tense Conversation With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck backed his Mercedes Benz into another car — again.
When it comes to street parking, the Gone Girl actor can't seem to win, as he accidentally tapped a vehicle for the second time this year while trying to get out of a spot.
The fender bender occurred outside his son Samuel's school in Santa Monica, Calif., where he backed his black $150,000 Mercedes EQS into a white car parked closely behind him on Tuesday, October 31.
In a video shared to YouTube, Affleck seemed either clueless or unbothered by the abrupt impact, as he continued to reverse after the initial blow to his bumper, which caused the owner of the other car to hop in and reverse in order to give the award-winning actor more room.
After finally wiggling his way out of the tight parking spot, the 51-year-old fled the scene without a care in sight — or before speaking with the other driver.
The incident unfolded just moments after Affleck engaged in what appeared to be a tension-filled conversation with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The former flames were supporting their 11-year-old son at a Halloween celebration on Tuesday morning.
While the occasion was supposed to be sweet and exciting, Garner seemed upset as she spoke to Affleck with an expressive frown displayed on her face.
It is unclear what the co-parents — who also share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14 — were discussing.
Dressed in a stylish cream blazer and blueish-gray pants, Affleck, who of course had an iced coffee in hand, appeared to try uplifting his ex-wife's spirits as he grabbed her bicep and seemingly consoled her before she flashed back a soft smile.
Garner — who donned a black long-sleeved shirt layered beneath a matching puffer vest — was also sipping on coffee, though hers was in a white and beige mug from home.
The divorced duo's Halloween outing came just a few days after Affleck spent the night out on the town with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, for their friend Pia Miller's birthday party in Los Angeles, Calif., as OK! previously reported.
On Sunday, October 29, Lopez took to Instagram to flaunt her "date night" attire, sharing drool-worthy photos of her look for the star-studded evening.
The Marry Me actress showed off her flawless figure in a curve-hugging green dress, which featured a plunging, cleavage-baring neckline and a ruffled slit that teased a glimpse of her long legs.
Affleck also looked dapper for the birthday celebration, as he donned a dark velvet suit.
X17onlineVideo captured Affleck's fender bender on video.