All Grown Up! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 11, Looks Almost as Tall as Mom During Family Outing
Growth spurt!
On Wednesday, October 18, Jennifer Garner was spotted on a morning outing with son Samuel, 11.
During the mother-son stroll, the 13 Going on 30 actress — who shares kids Samuel, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17 with ex Ben Affleck — carried her coffee as she and the youngster walked side by side. Samuel stood out due to his height, as he's almost caught up to his 5’8” mother.
Garner appeared effortlessly chic as she strolled wearing gray trousers, a black tank top and black boots. Meanwhile, the blonde pre-teen stepped out in khaki pants, gray sneakers and a navy crewneck sweatshirt.
As OK! previously reported, Garner and Affleck have co-parented their children since their split in 2015.
While the former flames still have a very strong bond, their connection has seemingly become a problem in Affleck’s one-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
"The honeymoon phase is over," a source recently spilled about the actor and the singer. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
"Ben and Jen are extremely close," they added, seemingly alluding that Affleck’s bond with his ex has bothered the “On the Floor” vocalist.
"In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?" the insider claimed.
Rumors have also emerged about the trio after Garner and Affleck were seen sharing an intimate embrace in the car.
"He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle," another source said about the situation.
"Ben's reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line," the source continued, but noted, "Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through."
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," they alleged.
Lopez's feelings were so strong that she apparently contacted Garner about their inappropriate connection.
"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," the insider said. "Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated."
"Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them," they added of the once close dynamic.