Fast Food Junkies? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spotted Grabbing McDonald's for the Fifth Time This Month: Photos
Cheat month?
On Friday, October 20, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted at a McDonald’s in L.A., marking their fifth trip to the joint this month.
Despite reports that the singer, 54, sticks to a strict diet, she could not have been happier to enjoy another fast food meal as she smiled wide alongside her hubby, 51.
The “On the Floor” vocalist was fresh-faced wearing a coral hoodie while sitting in the passenger seat. Next to the pop sensation, the Good Will Hunting alum kept it casual in jeans, a sweatshirt and Nike sneakers.
Just yesterday, October 19, the superstar couple was seen at the golden arches picking up yet another to-go order. They did so again on October 13 — however, on this outing, Affleck looked particularly stressed.
The duo appeared to be in a tense conversation, which could be attributed to the pair’s alleged rough patch due to Affleck’s close relationship to ex Jennifer Garner, 51.
The issues between the two celebs, who tied the knot in 2022, supposedly stem from a viral photo in which the actor and his former lover shared an intimate embrace while in the car.
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," an insider spilled about the mother-of-two. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."
"Rumor has it that J.Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the insider added. "She even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them."
The source noted that the 13 Going on 30 alum "has been on the receiving end of" Lopez's anger, as she "rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened."
"J.Lo has demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead," they shared, claiming that Lopez "screamed" at the Argo star, "She's your ex-wife for a reason!"
Another source discussed how Affleck’s relationship with his former wife seems to have become borderline inappropriate.
"Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line," they said. "He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J.Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle.”
The insider noted Affleck tried to push the incident under the rug, claiming he told "J.Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through."
Daily Mail reported on the couple's most recent outing to McDonald's.