No Tension? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez All Smiles During Pumpkin Patch Outing After Rumored Marital Issues
Tensions subsiding?
Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks, Calif., alongside their kids.
The couple, who have been rumored to be going through a rough patch, were all smiles and were even seen sharing a steamy smooch at the farm.
An eyewitness spilled, "[They] looked like they were having a fun family day. They were kissing and holding onto each other and looked very in love."
"Jennifer was so nice and offered to take a picture with my daughter, [who] loves her," the source added.
A second onlooker noted the celebs "were walking around like any other family there. They looked like they were having a good time. They were both very kind and very friendly."
As OK! previously reported, the lovers, who recently brought their blended family together, have supposedly faced some marital issues as of late.
The tensions are rumored to stem from the actor’s relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former spouses share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 11, and spend much of their time co-parenting the youngsters.
An insider spilled how the Good Will Hunting star and the “On the Floor” singer’s marriage has been after marking their one-year anniversary.
"The honeymoon phase is over," a source said of the current dynamic between the lovers. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
- Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding
- 'Things Got Heated': Jennifer Lopez 'Jealous' Over Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 'Deep Connection,' Source Claims
- Ben Affleck's 'Reliance' on Jennifer Garner 'as a Confidante May Have Crossed the Line,' Insider Claims
"Ben and Jen are extremely close," they noted. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
Many rumors swirled about Affleck and his ex after they were caught sharing an intimate embrace in the car.
The insider dished, "He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle."
Another source weighed in on the trio’s unique relationship, noting that "Ben's reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line."
"Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through," they added.
Apparently, the pop sensation even contacted the 13 Going on 30 actress about the incident.
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the insider alleged. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."
"Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," they divulged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
ET reported on the Affleck and Lopez's outing.