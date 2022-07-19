Radar reported that the father-of-three put the 87-acre estate on the market in 2018 for $8.9 million, but after receiving zero inquiries, the price was lowered to $7.6 million the following year. By June 2020, the 49-year-old seemingly gave up, yanking the listing, and less than a year later he and the multifaceted star reconnected!

As OK! previously noted, the 10,000-square-foot mansion, which is located outside of Savannah, is the same spot the duo planned to get hitched in 2003 before they called it off.