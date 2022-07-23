Tuckered Out! Ben Affleck Snoozes On Parisian Boat Ride Days After Wedding Festivities
Catching some z's! Ben Affleck was hilariously caught taking a much-needed cat nap a week after tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez.
The Batman actor appeared to be in a deep sleep while cruising the Seine River in Paris with his new bride and their respective kids Seraphina, 13, Violet, 16, and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.
Affleck was photographed sitting in a chair with his feet up, hands folded and head rolling back as he slept. Another snapshot showed him curled up and for a snooze with his elbows resting on his knees.
The newlyweds have been living it up since saying "I do." The two have been spotted hugging, kissing and holding hands all over Paris on their romantic European honeymoon.
Earlier this week, Lopez was seen sporting a vibrant, floral patterned midi dress and matching white sandals, while her new hubby cut a casual form in a blue button up shirt and navy slacks.
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood A-Listers got hitched in an intimate Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16.
"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote in that weekend's edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she added of the lowkey nuptials. "Best night of our lives."