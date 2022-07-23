A VEGAS WEDDING, BROKEN ENGAGEMENT AND MORE: RELIVE JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S ROMANCE IN PHOTOS

As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood A-Listers got hitched in an intimate Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote in that weekend's edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she added of the lowkey nuptials. "Best night of our lives."