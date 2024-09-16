Ben Affleck 'Could Not Keep His Hands Off' Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez During Shocking Reunion: 'They Always Had a Lot of Sexual Chemistry'
It looks like Ben Affleck is hardly over his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.
After the two reunited at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, September 14, an insider said the actor was enamored with the singer, 55, while at brunch with their respective children.
“Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off,” our source told Page Six.
The insider added, “They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another.”
Though the "Let's Get Loud" songstress is usually the one who wants to be in front of the cameras, a source claimed it was Affleck's "idea to meet there."
“He wanted to show that they are friendly exes," a source claimed.
“He wanted those photos,” the source explained. “You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there. It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there."
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen 'Kissing' and 'Holding Hands' During Outing With Their Kids After Divorce Filing: Source
- Matt Damon 'Feels Pretty Bad' for Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Divorce: 'He's Trying to Smooth Things Over'
- Stressed Ben Affleck Seen Out With Ex Jennifer Lopez Nearly 1 Month After Divorce Filing: Photos
As OK! previously reported, an eyewitness said at the time that the pair, who split earlier this year, were seen "holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table."
Despite looking loved-up, other pictures showed the Justice League star appearing stressed out as he stepped out with Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 16, as well as Affleck's kids, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, nearly one month after the Second Act alum made the legal move to end their two-year union.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the loved-up interaction, a source told People: “[Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though.”
Prior to the reunion, the split "devastated" Lopez, a source claimed.
"She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life," they noted.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” another source claimed. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”