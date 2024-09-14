Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Ojani Noa Admits He Can Relate to Ben Affleck Looking Like He Wanted to 'Break Someone's Head Off' During Marriage: 'I Hated Going on the Red ­Carpet'

When the former waiter was asked in a recent interview about the level of attention Lopez required when being engaged in a romance with her — which was depicted in her Amazon documentary when she kept asking Affleck if she looked "fat" — he said, "I could understand Ben. We would both try to get her ­confidence a little bit higher."

"But she’s had four good ­husbands and she’s been loved before," Noa explained. "So, I don’t know how much love she needs or how much love she’s still looking for."