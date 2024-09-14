or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Ojani Noa Admits He Can Relate to Ben Affleck Looking Like He Wanted to 'Break Someone's Head Off' During Marriage: 'I Hated Going on the Red ­Carpet'

Composite photo of Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's first husband admitted he can feel Ben Affleck's pain about being married to the superstar.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez's first husband is sympathizing with Ben Affleck.

Ojani Noa, 50, who was married to the Selena actress, now 55, for less than a year in 1997, got candid about the similarities in his former union with Lopez and what the Air actor, 52, seems to have experienced with the global superstar.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez first husband ojani noa can relate ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, said he can relate to Ben Affleck.

When the former waiter was asked in a recent interview about the level of attention Lopez required when being engaged in a romance with her — which was depicted in her Amazon documentary when she kept asking Affleck if she looked "fat" — he said, "I could understand Ben. We would both try to get her ­confidence a little bit higher."

"But she’s had four good ­husbands and she’s been loved before," Noa explained. "So, I don’t know how much love she needs or how much love she’s still looking for."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez first husband ojani noa can relate ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa married in 1997 but split after less than one year.

Article continues below advertisement

The now-producer also touched upon how his way of dealing with the media exposure was just like the Boston native always looking "like he wants to break someone’s head off" while at public events. "I could see myself doing that too," he added.

"I can tell you in my own ­experience, we would have ­disagreements in the car and then 20 minutes later, we’d have to sit and pretend everything was fine," Noa said. "But you can only pretend so much. When we were going through h--- and going out as a couple, I was in a bad mood too. Because I knew inside we were not good."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez first husband ojani noa can relate ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ojani Noa also could not keep up with Jennifer Lopez's love of the spotlight.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

"I hated going on the red ­carpet. She would try and get me to come and I’d say: 'No way. I’m not going to pretend,'" he emphasized.

As for what he would say to his ex-spouse now that she's filed for divorce from Affleck, he noted, "Stay single for a while, take 12 months off. If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ­married again. She has an amazing career and she’s a hard-working, beautiful woman, but when you’re with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez first husband ojani noa can relate ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"I would just say to Jen: you need to be yourself so you can find yourself," he added of Lopez. "There are no bad feelings at all. I would always be her friend. I sympathize with both of them because divorce is hard."

Daily Mail conducted the interview with Noa.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.