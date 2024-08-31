Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Was 'a Long Time Coming' as Pair's Marriage Was 'Not Fixable'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just weren't meant to be, according to an insider.
The singer, 55, filed for divorce from the actor, 52, in August after two years of marriage, with a source claiming: "This has been a long time coming."
“Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” an insider dished. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable."
The "Jenny From the Block" songstress and the Gone Girl star, who previously dated from 2002 to 2004, seemed happy to have found each other again all these years later, but their happily ever after soon came to a halt.
“When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” said the insider. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames were barely seen together this year, and though rumors swirled their relationship was over, it took a few months before Lopez took action.
Though it hasn't been easy for the performer, she seems to be doing OK.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," another insider dished. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."
"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the insider added. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."
Another insider claimed Affleck was never happy, which made things harder on Lopez.
"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to," a third source stated.
"They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," they continued. "But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is. The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."
