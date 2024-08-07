Whitney Port Blasts Jennifer Lopez for 'Setting Up a Paparazzi Shot' in the Hamptons: 'Addicted to Attention'
Whitney Port isn't afraid to throw Jennifer Lopez under the bus!
While in the Hamptons, the Hills alum, 39, claimed she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, saw the singer “set up a paparazzi shot” as she has been hanging out on the East Coast while her husband, Ben Affleck, remains in California.
“Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton … is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot,” the blonde beauty said during an episode of her podcast, "With Whit."
The 42-year-old revealed the 55-year-old entertainer "did not even go" into the store and was "just there for the exterior shot."
He went on to say Lopez is "addicted to attention," which his wife "agreed" with.
“That’s her vibe,” she added. “She’s popped everywhere. Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going.”
Rosenman then asked: “She’s already as famous as you can be, why does she need to stoke the fans of her own flame? Seems unnecessary. Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?”
Rosenman then stated she probably "likes … extra f--------- attention.”
The pair agreed “if [they] had J. Lo’s money, [they] would just be done.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress recently celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons — but her husband was no where to be found as they attempt to work through marital issues.
"Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up," a source spilled about the weekend.
"Some of the guests thought so, too," the insider added of her loved ones in attendance at a a Bridgerton-themed bash and a pre-birthday lunch at the Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton.
Despite going through a rough patch in her marriage, Lopez "is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life," a separate source previously stated, noting the Marry Me actress "always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it's been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her."
Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like Lopez and Affleck's marriage will end up working out.
According to Entertainment Tonight's source, the couple is "waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."