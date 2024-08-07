Whitney Port Blasts Jennifer Lopez for 'Setting Up a Paparazzi Shot' in the Hamptons: 'Addicted to Attention'

Whitney Port isn't afraid to throw Jennifer Lopez under the bus!

While in the Hamptons, the Hills alum, 39, claimed she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, saw the singer “set up a paparazzi shot” as she has been hanging out on the East Coast while her husband, Ben Affleck, remains in California.

“Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton … is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot,” the blonde beauty said during an episode of her podcast, "With Whit."