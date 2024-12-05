Home > News > Jennifer Garner NEWS Jennifer Garner 'Encouraged' Ex Ben Affleck to 'Work' on His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez During 'Rocky' Period Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner encouraged Ben Affleck to work on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, a source claimed.

Jennifer Garner reportedly stepped in to give her ex-husband Ben Affleck some advice during a rough patch in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

“When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage,” a source explained. At one point, Garner “had even become friendly with Jennifer,” resulting in the two “communicating on a regular basis.”

Source: MEGA Since his split from Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner has really been a 'stabilizing influence' on Ben Affleck.

Lately, the Elektra star “hasn’t been in touch” with the Unstoppable actress, 55, but still “has no problem with Jennifer.” “At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy,” the source said of Garner.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022, but by 2024, the relationship hit a breaking point, with the "Get Right" singer filing for divorce in August. Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, reportedly took on the role of a "marriage counselor" for the pair — despite pushback from those close to her.

Source: MEGA The former couple shares three kids: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids,” a separate insider revealed to Daily Mail. “Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.”

As OK! previously reported, Garner and Affleck spent Thanksgiving together with their kids — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — at Midnight Mission, a charity event in downtown Los Angeles, where they handed out free meals to those in need. "He can just be himself," a source said to Page Six about his relationship with Garner, noting that the Pearl Harbor star felt “blessed” to have his family by his side during the special occasion.

Source: @themidnightmission/Instagram On Thanksgiving, the former couple came together for a charity event in Los Angeles.

"Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids,” the source continued. "They'll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship."

While the 13 Going on 30 star may not be speaking to Lopez these days, she’s stayed by Affleck’s side through it all. "She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split," a source told In Touch. "They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them."

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2015.

“[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” another source told Life & Style. “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”

With Christmas just around the corner, Garner is hoping to spend the holiday with her ex-husband and their three kids, a source told Page Six. “Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like,” the insider detailed. “Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays and she would love for the family to be together as often as possible for these occasions,” they added.