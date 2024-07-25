OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Looking for a 'Fresh Start' After a 'Hard Year' With 'Some Unexpected Realizations' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Photo of Ben Affleck and image of Jennifer Lopez.
Things are not looking up for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez wants a "fresh start" — and it doesn't seem to involve her husband, Ben Affleck.

The "On the Floor" singer recently celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons, while her spouse stayed put in Los Angeles amid rampantly spreading rumors the duo is divorcing.

jennifer lopez fresh start hard year ben affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez is looking for a 'fresh start' amid rumors she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are divorcing.

As her marriage seems to be crumbling, Lopez "is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life," a source spilled to a news outlet in a report published Wednesday, July 24, which was also the Marry Me actress' birthday.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer didn't just celebrate on her special day, as Lopez's loved ones all came together the weekend prior for a Bridgerton-themed birthday bash on Saturday, July 20, and a pre-birthday lunch at Italian eatery Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton on Sunday, July 21.

jennifer lopez fresh start hard year ben affleck divorce rumors
The actress and singer recently celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons.

Lopez "always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it's been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her," the insider expressed.

"It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," the source noted of Lopez — who has yet to publicly address ongoing divorce rumors but suspiciously has been seen without her wedding ring on numerous occasions.

"She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down," the confidante confessed regarding Lopez and Affleck's two-year marriage.

While the Shotgun Wedding star is an active Instagram user — and notably acknowledged her birthday on the app — Lopez completely disregarded her second wedding anniversary earlier this month, only further fueling speculation of a potential split between her and Affleck, 51.

jennifer lopez fresh start hard year ben affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.

The Gone Girl actor, on the other hand, doesn't have a profile on the social media app, however, Affleck has also been seen without his wedding band around his ring finger and reportedly moved all of his things out of the couple's shared marital home in Beverly Hills.

Affleck and Lopez's doomed relationship seems to be an "I told you so" moment for many people in their lives, as the pair's romance wasn't successful when they tried the first time around more than 20 years ago.

The A-listers initially got engaged in November 2002, but confirmed they had called off their plans to marry by January 2004.

Lopez went on to tie the knot with Marc Anthony, 55, that same year before giving birth to their twins, Max and Emme, 16. The exes announced they were separating in July 2011, though their divorce wasn't finalized until 2014.

jennifer lopez fresh start hard year ben affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to publicly address rampant divorce rumors.

Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner, 52, in 2005 before welcoming three children together: Violet, 18, Seraphina (now going by Fin), 15, and Samuel, 12.

The Air star and the 13 Going On 30 actress finalized their split in October 2018 after separating three years prior.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about Lopez looking for a "fresh start."

