Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are 'Not Getting Back Together' But Have 'No Plans' to Announce Their Split
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may no longer be trying to save their love.
According to insiders, the Hollywood power couple's marriage is officially over, but they're not ready to announce it to the entire world yet.
"They are not getting back together," a source claimed. "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out."
The Marry Me actress, 54, and the Argo star, 51, spent their second wedding anniversary apart as Lopez relaxed in the Hamptons and Affleck was "working nonstop, still at the office all of the time" in California.
Despite the Boston native not celebrating the milestone with his wife, his eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, has been hanging out on the east coast with her stepmother. "Violet and all the kids have remained close to J.Lo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with J.Lo," the insider added.
"JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo," the source continued.
Signs of trouble in paradise were evident in the "Get Right" singer's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told when Affleck got candid about how he felt about his partner being so open with the world about their romance through her songs. "Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work. They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things," he explained.
"But things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special, in part because they’re private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me," the Good Will Hunting star made clear.
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," a separate source added. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Fox News Digital spoke with sources close to Lopez and Affleck.