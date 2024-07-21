Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are 'Not Getting Back Together' But Have 'No Plans' to Announce Their Split

Signs of trouble in paradise were evident in the "Get Right" singer's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told when Affleck got candid about how he felt about his partner being so open with the world about their romance through her songs. "Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work. They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things," he explained.

"But things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special, in part because they’re private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me," the Good Will Hunting star made clear.