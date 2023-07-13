OK Magazine
Stepmom Duties! Jennifer Lopez Treats Jennifer Garner's Masked Daughter Violet to Lunch Date

Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with her eldest stepdaughter, Violet, on Wednesday, July 12.

J.Lo was seen bonding with the 17-year-old offspring of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner while out for lunch in L.A. at The Ivy. Lopez stunned in a neutral long-sleeve beige blouse she paired with cream slacks, accessorizing with her usual oversized sunglasses and hoop earrings.

jlo
Source: mega

Meanwhile, looking strikingly similar to her mom, Violet opted for a beige cable-knit cropped sweater and a floral blue and white maxi skirt. Her red cat-eye glasses served as a pop of color to her soothing ensemble. Garner's mini-me was also photographed wearing a face mask while leaving the swanky restaurant.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the teenager chose to wear the protective gear, this wasn't the first time she has been seen wearing a mask.

affleck violet
Source: mega

As OK! reported, Violet attended billionaire Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons with her dad and stepmom. The A-list event included guests such as Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Leonardo DiCaprio — just to name a few.

Since she was at a party with so many people, she may have been trying to keep safe while engaging with some of Hollywood's finest. Violet was also recently seen wearing a mask while running errands with her mom and attending a Broadway show with the Argo actor and his new wife.

In addition to Violet, Affleck and Garner — who were married from 2005-2018 — are mom and dad to daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10. Affleck also became stepdad to Lopez and Marc Anthony's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, last year after Bennifer 2.0 said "I Do" in Sin City.

jlo
Source: mega
Source: OK!

As the couple continues to blend their families — with it being made all the easier now that Affleck and Lopez finally purchased their first family home — the rekindled duo is preparing to celebrate their love for each other all over again.

OK! learned the power couple is planning to renew their vows at their $60 million Los Angeles mansion. The "On The Floor" vocalist and Air actor are "in such a great place romantically and emotionally" and are eager to show that "they are not taking this second chance for granted," an insider recently explained.

Page Six obtained photos of Lopez and Violet at lunch together.

