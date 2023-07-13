Stepmom Duties! Jennifer Lopez Treats Jennifer Garner's Masked Daughter Violet to Lunch Date

Meanwhile, looking strikingly similar to her mom, Violet opted for a beige cable-knit cropped sweater and a floral blue and white maxi skirt. Her red cat-eye glasses served as a pop of color to her soothing ensemble. Garner's mini-me was also photographed wearing a face mask while leaving the swanky restaurant.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the teenager chose to wear the protective gear, this wasn't the first time she has been seen wearing a mask.