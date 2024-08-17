Ben Affleck 'Pulled the Rug Out From Under' 'Seething' Jennifer Lopez Amid Marital Issues: 'She Thought She Found Her Happily Ever After'
Jennifer Lopez was left stunned by the demise of her happy ending with Ben Affleck.
According to insiders, the Marry Me actress has been doing her best to pick up the pieces as the pair are allegedly headed for a split after tying the knot in 2022.
"Now Ben and J.Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J.Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside," a source spilled.
In a telling move, Lopez spent her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without Affleck — who stayed in California and snapped up his own multi-million mansion. "Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship," an insider explained.
"Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year," the insider added. "He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two was hoping Affleck, 51, would fly to the east coast and surprise her for her big Bridgerton-themed bash. Unfortunately, he never did. "Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up," the insider claimed. "Some of the guests thought so, too."
Despite nursing her broken heart, Lopez trying to turn the page to a more positive chapter in her life. "It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," a separate insider dished. "She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down."
The "On the Floor" singer took to social media to spread her message of hope as she rang in her major milestone. "I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift," she wrote in a message to her fans.
"Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love," she added.
